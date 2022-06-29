he Lawrence County Public Library is getting ready to kick off it’s 2022 summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” which officially begins next week.
Registration opened Monday, according to Library Director Rex Bain. Children from toddlers to seventh grade may sign-up to participate in a reading log and earn prizes and books during the July reading program.
The Library will hold a kick-off party Tuesday, July 5, at the Moulton Lions Club at 3 p.m. The party and other summer reading events throughout the program are free to attend, Bain said.
Each summer reading event will take place at the Moulton Lions Club on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. The 2022 summer reading log will open July 5 and close July 28.
Program schedule and presenters:
• June 27-July 1: Registration at the LCPL
• July 5: Cook Museum of Natural Science
• July 12: Oakville Indian Mounds
• July 19: Rise Raptor Project, Inc.
• July 26: Magician David Thompson
The summer reading events, prizes and books for all ages are made possible with support from the United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library, Bain said.
For details about all summer reading events, visit the website at myLCPL.org or call 256-974-0883.
