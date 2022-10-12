Kappa Kappa Iota meets at Ravenwood

Kappa Kappa Iota members were delighted to enjoy an outdoor meeting at Ravenwood this week. Alice and Duane Evans discussed new books they have recently published as Kappa members surround them on the veranda. Attending were, front row: Faye Steadman, Alice and Duane Evans; Back row: Betty Montgomery, Joann Medendorp, Oradean Goodlett, Nell McCulloch, June Reed, Laurie Montgomery, Louisa Sanders, Carolyn Claborn and Deroma Montgomery. Not shown - Beverly Bentley, photographer.

