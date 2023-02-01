The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will no longer take the lead in offering in-person dicamba/auxin training in 2023. To receive training in 2023, Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta are offering dicamba training for those cotton farmers who need training to use the products.
The following are manufacturer-offered online trainings:
Per Extension Specialist Steve Li, “If you are a grower, please take one of these manufacturer trainings as early as possible and make sure you keep a copy of the training certificate for record.”
If technology is an issue for someone trying to access the manufacturer offered training, the Lawrence County Extension Office at 13075 AL Hwy. 157 has a computer and space in our office. Anyone is welcome to use our equipment to take the training and print off a certificate.
The office is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., just call the extension office and set up a time for anyone to come and use the computer. The extension office number is 256-974-2464.
Tyler Sandlin, Extension Agronomist at the Tennessee Valley Research & Extension Center (TVREC), can answer specific questions about the use of the dicamba/auxin products in cotton production. Sandlin can be reached at the TVREC, 9494 Experimental Loop, Madison, AL, Mobile: (256) 777-0307.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.