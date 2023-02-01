The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will no longer take the lead in offering in-person dicamba/auxin training in 2023. To receive training in 2023, Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta are offering dicamba training for those cotton farmers who need training to use the products.

The following are manufacturer-offered online trainings:

