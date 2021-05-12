The historic Town of Courtland and A’s Café will hold a Benefit Lunch to raise funds for the town’s Public Library and the Courtland Museum on Sunday, May 16.
The event will feature plate lunches by A’s Café at its restaurant starting at 11:30 until 2:30 p.m., or until meals sell out, according to organizers.
“With the Pandemic of 2020, our local Courtland Library and Museum have had trouble with receiving annual grants,” organizers said. “A’s Cafe will be stepping up to the plate to help raise money for these two local establishments. Proceeds and all donations will be distributed between the Courtland Library and Courtland Museum for much needed upgrades, etc.”
During the event, whole desserts and drinks will also be available for purchase. A’s Café is located at 12150 Jackson Street in Courtland.
