New Courtland signs remember Trail of Tears

Courtland is a historic town. But history isn’t always pleasant.
New signage near Courtland recognizes the town’s railroad as a means of transportation during the Trail of Tears. As part of the Tuscumbia, Courtland, Decatur railway, the tracks carried thousands of Cherokee Indians during their forced migration west.
The National Trail of Tears Association spearheaded the effort to establish the signs along the route. Judy Sizemore, state president of the organization, said the signs were installed this summer after receiving approval from the county and state.
Sizemore spoke to the Lawrence County Commission on June 16. Her request for the road department to install the signs was unanimously approved.
The association is working to have signage placed all along the route from Decatur to Tuscumbia. It was the only stretch along the Trail of Tears traveled by railroad.
The Trail of Tears encompassed 5,045 miles over land and water that Native Americans forcibly traveled after the Indian Removal Act in 1830. Over 16,000 Cherokee Indians were transported by rail along the 45-mile TCD railroad, according to the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
The railroad signs are part of an ongoing plan to recognize the Trail of Tears’ history in the area.
“We want to do more signage in Courtland to tell more of this story,” Sizemore said.
A group of public history students at UNA will develop additional markers to give historical details of the trail’s presence in Courtland. Sizemore said there is no timeline on when the markers will be completed, but the finished products will be something the town’s residents can be proud of.
“We want to do a good job on them,” Sizemore explained.
Courtland has previously partnered with UNA and Dr. Carolyn Crawford for projects involving the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area. Crawford and Sizemore visited Courtland earlier this spring with about 60 members of the Alliance of National Heritage Areas. They discussed the ongoing work in Courtland to preserve and protect the region's history.
The National Trail of Tears Association is working to authenticate witness structures (structures along the trail that were present during the Cherokees’ removal) in Courtland and Tuscumbia. Once authenticated, the National Park Service will place signs identifying the structures’ histories.
By recognizing history, Sizemore hopes people will learn from it.
“These are horrible stories to tell,” she said. “But we don’t need to forget these stories.”
Cherokee blood pumps through the heart of Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said. She says the signs recall the beauty and pain of a Cherokee heritage that remains in the county today.
“It means a lot to me to keep our history alive for the next generation to come,” Peebles said. “To pass it on to our children, just like it was passed on to me from my mother and from her mother.
“I believe that our history needs to be kept, preserved, and taught, no matter what it is – the good, the bad, and the ugly. We’ve got to pass that on so, hopefully, we don’t make those same mistakes again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.