New Courtland signs remember Trail of Tears

Some of the signs dot the intersections of Highway 33 with Jefferson Street and Highway 20.

Courtland is a historic town. But history isn’t always pleasant.

New signage near Courtland recognizes the town’s railroad as a means of transportation during the Trail of Tears. As part of the Tuscumbia, Courtland, Decatur railway, the tracks carried thousands of Cherokee Indians during their forced migration west. 

