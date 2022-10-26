Joyce Luker, a 16-year survivor, never lost her joy

Joyce Luker, like most of us, has always led a busy life, working, raising a son and being married to a man she loved wholeheartedly, seeing after all of the things that women everywhere feel the need to ‘tend’ to. She has always been and continues to be a devout Christian and a vital part of the community where she lives and works.
She attended Lawrence County High School, before entering college at Calhoun, then moved on to Athens State. Working in the daytime and going to school at night, she went on to work at what was then known as Saginaw Steering Gear in January, 1978, graduating in 1993 with a BA in Business Management, and a minor in English. She worked her way up the ladder there, spending the majority of her early years in quality, then continuing as a management supervisor and worked her way up, all the way up to plant manager, which at that time was somewhat of an anomaly for a woman, but her experience and her personality made her perfect for the job, which balances production and people and requires a steady hand at both.
Her life changed drastically when she lost her husband, Dwayne Luker, to pneumonia and a blood clot, on November 4, 1998. It was devastating for her, as you might expect. She has never remarried.
When Saginaw Steering Gear became Delphi, she was raising a son and working hard, as she had always done, when she had an opportunity to help start up a new Delphi plant in Gadsden, where she would work until her reassignment to the Tuscaloosa Delphi plant. She would retire from there as plant manager on July 31, 2013.
It was while working in Gadsden that she began what was to become a long journey that is a source of fear for all women. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after having a mammogram and immediately being taken into another room for an ultra sound. Although she hadn’t felt anything herself, the test definitely showed something, and she was advised to follow up with a surgeon.
The irony is that she almost cancelled the mammogram, but her mother, Willene Morrow, made sure that she didn’t put the test off. Mrs. Morrow and her mother, Joyce’s grandmother, were both cancer survivors, as was her sister, and she knew that her daughter was susceptible to the disease. At her mother’s insistence she kept the appointment. It probably saved her life.
She left Decatur General that day and drove straight to work in Gadsden. She didn’t dwell on the diagnosis, leaving it in God’s hands and being confident that it had been found early and that everything was going to be alright.
Her attitude sustained her through the next sixteen years, but it was a long and sometimes painful journey.
“Work was crazy at that time,” she recalls. “I’d been working 18 hour days sometimes, seven days a week!” Keeping busy, she says, kept her mind occupied.
She went for a scheduled biopsy on July 12, 2006. Up until this point she hadn’t told anyone about the ultra sound results. Michael, her son, and his family were on vacation and she didn’t want to worry them.
Dr. Ward was patient and understanding, giving her more confidence in his ability to advise her. He did a needle biopsy with two big needles. She could see the tiny clippers on the end of one of them, with which he cut a small sample of tissue from her breast. A pressure bandage was applied to the incision and she immediately got in her car and drove to work in Gadsden where she put in a twelve hour day.
The following Friday, July 14, she got a call from Dr. Ward’s office. They wanted to see her the next Monday. She felt at that time what the diagnosis would be. “Are you alone?” the nurse asked. “No, there are several hundred people here,” Joyce joked, referring to the plant employees.
She implored the nurse to tell her what the test had shown, but ethically that was impossible, however, she did agree to have the doctor call Joyce back as soon as possible. Within 30 minutes her phone rang. It was Dr. Ward who explained to her that the test had come back positive for cancer, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC) to be exact, and that the tumor was 2.2 cm, in stage 2, grade 3.
He went on to advise her that he recommended surgery, followed by chemo and radiation.
Joyce hung up the phone. Got up from her desk and opened the door to her office and went back out to the plant floor, to work, opting to focus on the task at hand rather than dwell on what was to come.
Actually, the only time she broke down during the whole ordeal, was when she told her son what was happening to her. They were sitting on his porch, talking about his trip when she broke the news to Michael. The whole family broke down. “I wasn’t worried about myself,” says Joyce. “I was worried about them – he’d already lost his father and I knew this would be scary for him.”
She called her pastor and talked with him. And she prayed a lot.
On Monday she met Dr. Ward in his office where he talked over the diagnosis with her, referring to the three page pathology report. Stage is in reference to the size of the tumor, while grade refers to how aggressive it is. “If all of the cancer cells look normal it’s called grade one,” he explained. “If a percentage of the cells look abnormal, that’s grade 2,” he went on, “and if many of the cells are abnormal, that is grade 3.”
Doctor Ward explained that by his estimate and her tumor was doubling in size every 90 days.
She didn’t have to even think about it, she wanted to have surgery as soon as possible to remove it. He advised a lumpectomy, and surgery was scheduled for three weeks later, but God had a hand in her being bumped up, because within thirty minutes of her walking in the door of her home in Moulton she got a phone call saying that there was a cancellation and that she could have it the following Wednesday.
The decision to undergo a lumpectomy rather than a mastectomy was made before surgery, and she signed a waver saying that if he found something larger or that looked worse, he would take the breast at that time.
Michael and Kesha were with her, as were her mom and twin sisters, Jean and Joan, were there in the room with her prior to surgery. Then in came some co-workers from Plant 21 in Decatur, people she’d worked with for years. They cheered her up, laughing and talking about old times.
She was prepped, using a nuclear shot directly into her breast, “The medicine then leaves the breast and travels into the milk duct,” she explained.
A 5-inch incision was made under her arm, “That’s called a sentinel lymph node biopsy,” she added. “Then something similar to a Geiger counter is used to light up suspicious nodes, and if they indicate something, they are taken out right then.”
The tumor itself was 2.2 cm, but they removed the surrounding tissue so that altogether it was the size of a tennis ball. But they felt that the surgery got all of it, and was successful. They determined that it was 98% estrogen fed, and that it had grown .2 cm since the ultra sound.
Although there was some residual pain under her arm from cutting through the nerves, the incision in her breast hardly bothered her at all. She stayed by herself that night, wanting to just sleep and rest.
The doctor informed her the next week that she needed to start chemo as soon as possible. She met with an oncologist who gave her the following options; doing nothing would mean a 60% chance of the cancer not returning. Having chemo only would result in giving her a 78% chance of it never returning, and having chemo and radiation would give her an 87% chance of it never returning.
Again, she never hesitated, “I’ll take both!” she answered immediately.
She was given reams of informational material at Clearwater Cancer Institute, but was advised not to consult the internet because a lot of what is on there is not factual, or up to date and just scares people. “They told me that they would supply everything I needed and they did.”
There were pages and pages of side effects; she might lose her hair, fingernails, eyebrow and eyelashes. She did. She might be nauseated. She was. She might experience vomiting, fever and bone damage. She did get very sick, often throwing up on the plant floor into a garbage can, but she worked every day after taking off the week of the actual chemo injection.
Two weeks later, on August 14, Joyce was back at work. She started chemo on August 22, went six rounds of Adriamycin, Cytoxin, 5 FU (3) Taxotere (3), finishing up on December 12.
Some of these were administered the same day, with bags of fluid in between. One of them is often referred to as the ‘Red Devil’ because it is red, it makes body fluids turn red, and it causes hot flashes. To take this particular medication, she was covered in a metal sheet to prevent any residue from getting on her skin, much the same as an x-ray screen would prevent the technetium from getting any stray radiation. It has to be ‘pushed’ because it is so thick, so it takes longer and is not the most pleasant thing, as you can imagine.
“The more I took the more it hurt,” she said. “It felt like acid.”
She admits it was hard. She worked and terribly nauseated and felt bad in general, but work was her therapy, just as much as the chemicals injected into her body. The whole time her attitude was positive. “I thought I’d be okay either way,” she said, referring to the promise of salvation she had known since childhood. But she never dwelt on it very much and just threw herself into her work, family and what she had to do to get well.
It was hard, emotionally, when her hair began to fall out in clumps after the first treatment, so much that she would have to change her sheets and vacuum her bed daily. She finally had Michael to shave her head. Her only grandson, Whitten, was a little frightened when he saw her and asked if she had something she could cover her head with. “Although I had prepared him for this, it was still a shock to him,” she said. “The process of losing my hair was probably the hardest thing,” she said softly. “I would advise anyone who is facing chemo to just shave it up front.”
Although she never took a single day of sick leave, she was permitted to work from home when it got really bad. She wore caps most of the time rather than wigs because it was more comfortable and suited her more.
“We are going to hit this thing very hard,” the oncologist told her. “Right now, it’s curable, but if it comes back it will be treatable but not curable.”
On January 8, 2007, she began radiation. Between then and February 23, she underwent 35 rounds of radiation therapy.
She had mammograms every six weeks for the first three years. She took maintenance doses of chemo once every six months for 10 years to help prevent bone loss. She took Zometa for those treatments, which did not make her have any of the bad side affects as the previous rounds of chemo.
During these treatments friends, Danny and Deborah Little took good care of her. Danny would take her to chemo, visit with her and check on her, friends brought food and cheered her up. Often she was too sick to eat for days at a time.
She never experienced the depression that some cancer patients have, always turning it over to God and being assured that His will would be done.
She did experience the burn from the radiation but not nearly as badly as some people do. Mostly under the bottom of her bra, and creams prescribed by the doctor would clear it up. The last of the treatments were more intense, which probably accounts for the burning at the end.
“Throughout these treatments and office visits, both in Decatur and in Gadsden, everyone was so good to me!” she said emphatically. “I couldn’t have gone anywhere and gotten any better treatment!”
In her downtime, she read a lot, having always been a voracious reader. When she was better she traveled some, visiting Mt. Rushmore this year and loving every minute of it.
One of the positive things that came from Joyce’s journey with breast cancer was that it gave her so very many opportunities to encourage, council to and witness to others, “I want to be of use to people and to God,” she said. “Whatever their need, spiritual or physical.”
She still provides comfort, information, and a well tuned ear to the women she encounters who are just beginning the road she took 16 years ago when she was diagnosed. She well knows the confusion, fear and helplessness that comes when they get a diagnosis of cancer. “I’ve come such a long way in those 16 years,” she sighed. “Work helped me cope, but prayer and prayers from others, sustained me,” she said. “Even Dr. Ward prayed with me before surgery.”
Now, sixteen years later, she thinks of this as a journey. “The Bible tells us to comfort others,” she said. “So when we learn to comfort we are also comforted. As long as I live on this earth, I’ll try to be available to people who need me, I’ve been blessed and when my time comes, I don’t dread it.”
It has been documented that patients with good, positive outlook, and patients that pray have better outcomes. If that is so, then that’s the reason Joyce Luker survived the disease that has taken so many lives, because her attitude is always one of hope, joy and love. She attributes her survival to God, medical science and having friends and family who are also positive. Her mom was a year survivor, and it helps people to know others who are survivors so that they have a touchstone that has a successful story.
