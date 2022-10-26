Joyce Luker, a 16-year survivor, never lost her joy

Joyce and grandson, Whitten Luker, in 2007.

Joyce Luker, like most of us, has always led a busy life, working, raising a son and being married to a man she loved wholeheartedly, seeing after all of the things that women everywhere feel the need to ‘tend’ to. She has always been and continues to be a devout Christian and a vital part of the community where she lives and works. 

She attended Lawrence County High School, before entering college at Calhoun, then moved on to Athens State. Working in the daytime and going to school at night, she went on to work at what was then known as Saginaw Steering Gear in January, 1978, graduating in 1993 with a BA in Business Management, and a minor in English. She worked her way up the ladder there, spending the majority of her early years in quality, then continuing as a management supervisor and worked her way up, all the way up to plant manager, which at that time was somewhat of an anomaly for a woman, but her experience and her personality made her perfect for the job, which balances production and people and requires a steady hand at both.

