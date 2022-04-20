Members of the Radiance Garden Club, Lawrence and Morgan County Master Gardeners Associations and Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles held a tree planting ceremony at the Courtland Public Library last week in celebration of National Arbor Day. The gardeners planted a ginkgo tree on the Library grounds on Wednesday, April 13. Master Gardener Vicki Morese said the project fulfilled a state Master Gardener Association project goal by planting the ginkgo tree and another local project goal, which was to plant any species of tree. Morese said a Japanese Maple was also donated and planted on the grounds of the Courtland Police Department by the John Thornton family in honor of Arbor Day. Observed annually on the last Friday in April, Arbor Day is a national holiday encouraging individuals and communities to plant trees. According to Morese, the Lawrence County Master Gardeners Association is also taking on projects at Pond Spring, the historic Gen. Joe Wheeler Home, and at the Lawrence County Signature School. Pictured from the left are Radiance Garden Club members Diane Conaway, Pamela Parker, Bankhead Bell, Barbara Wilson, and Ginny Fire, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, Garden Club member Sue Roberts, Master Gardener Vicki Morese, and Garden Club Member D.D. Martin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.