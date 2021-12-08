Moulton Christmas parade draws huge crowds downtown

Huge crowds packed the Moulton Square Friday night for the city’s 2021 “North Pole” Christmas Parade.
The parade, presented by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Moulton and several volunteers, included a lineup of many decorated floats, ATVs, tractors and classic cars. Spectators also delighted in appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Sparky the Fire Pup mascot, and several other holiday characters.
So many participants joined the parade this year, the procession lasted a little more than an hour, beginning at the Moulton Lions Club and continuing up Court Street and around the historic courthouse square, according to organizers.
Visitors to the parade also enjoyed free hot chocolate and Christmas on the Square decorations, which were lit for the occasion and officially opened on the courthouse lawn on Saturday.
Parade organizers said the parade was a success and a big hit among visitors. “We will definitely be working hard over the next year to help make some improvements of things that have been brought to our attention,” organizers posted to social media on Saturday. “We want to make things safer and more enjoyable for our community.”
The parade awarded three participants for each of the event’s two categories—floats and non-floats. Deals on Wheels took home the first-place prize for best float, organizers said. Morgan Jones MarMac Real Estate and Funderdome Skate Center tied in second place, and Joseph Hogan’s “Santa’s Race Deer” float won third place.
In the non-float category, Marty Duggar was the parade’s first-place winner, Teak’s Towing won second, and Paul Casto came in third place.
Christmas parades will continue in Lawrence County with the Second Annual Caddo Community parade at Veterans Park on Saturday. Lineup for participants will begin at 2 p.m.; the parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
On Friday, the Third Annual Lawrence County Christmas on the Square holiday trail will begin its lineup of December weekend events with a Hot Chocolate Social. The event, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Moulton, will feature free hot cocoa, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and other family entertainment.
Those attending 2021 COTS events are encouraged to share their pictures on social media with the hashtag #COTS42. For a list of other holiday events associated with the COTS trail, visit Lawrence County Christmas on the Square on Facebook.
