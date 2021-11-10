A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community early Tuesday, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
The coroner said the victim did not have any identification on him at the scene. The victim is a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, was wearing dark clothing and may have been homeless, Norwood said.
He said the incident occurred in the left lane of the westbound lane near Parkway Funeral Home in the 23500 block of Alabama 24. The victim was struck by one vehicle and landed in the highway’s median where he was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m., Norwood said. The coroner said he believes the incident was accidental.
