 The Moulton fire and police departments will hold their second annual Santa Route this Sunday, Dec. 18. Santa Claus will join Fire Chief Brian Phillips and the fire department aboard Moulton’s Engine One as they tour Moulton and the surrounding subdivisions. They will be escorted by Police Chief Craig Knight. The route will start at 2:00 p.m.

The engine will leave the fire department with Santa and travel to Point Grande. From there, the engine will drive east to AL Highway 24 and County Road 213 before going to Franklin Smith Rd.

