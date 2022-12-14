The Moulton fire and police departments will hold their second annual Santa Route this Sunday, Dec. 18. Santa Claus will join Fire Chief Brian Phillips and the fire department aboard Moulton’s Engine One as they tour Moulton and the surrounding subdivisions. They will be escorted by Police Chief Craig Knight. The route will start at 2:00 p.m.
The engine will leave the fire department with Santa and travel to Point Grande. From there, the engine will drive east to AL Highway 24 and County Road 213 before going to Franklin Smith Rd.
After turning west, Santa will ride past the mobile homes and through Highland and Livingston subdivisions before crossing AL Highway 157 and driving west on Main Street. Engine One will turn onto Pickens Avenue and loop through the subdivision, then return to Main Street and drive west across AL Highway 24.
Engine One will continue to Spring Street before turning right, then left, onto Market Street. Santa will proceed to Burgess Circle, loop through the subdivision, and return to Market Street. After turning south and driving to Lawrence Street, they will turn left, then south on Main Street to Burch Boulevard.
Santa will journey through Burch Boulevard then to Simms Street and through Oakleaf Circle. They will turn south onto Market Street and drive to Day Street and through the subdivision.
After exiting the subdivision, Engine One will go back south on Market Street and drive to County Road 599 and through the subdivision. They will then turn north onto Market Street and travel to Walnut Street. They will turn east on Walnut Street and ride to East Street, then turn south.
The vehicles will continue to Byler Road before turning east. At the triangle, they will turn south onto Pinhook Road. They will drive to Webb Street and then turn and make the loop back out to Byler Road.
Once back on Byler Road, Santa will turn east and ride to Moulton Danville Road. He will turn south on Moulton Danville Road, then turn left onto Winn Street and ride through the Rolling Hills subdivision.
