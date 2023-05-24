Moulton police, citizens unite at town hall

Citizens and officers came together Thursday at a town hall meeting at Freeman Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Moulton. The town hall, organized by District Four Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, featured Mayor Roger Weatherwax, building inspector Renay Saint, and Police Chief Craig Knight.
“I thought it was awesome,” said Lee. “The turnout was awesome, the engagement was awesome.
“I thank everyone for coming, and I thank them for taking such an interest in what belongs to them, and us as a community, and the city of Moulton.”
“I felt like we had quite a bit of support with the community,” said Knight. “In fact, they wanted more of a police presence.”
Indeed, multiple residents voiced a desire for a crackdown on traffic violations in the Byler Road area. They also thanked Lee for requesting the department to spend more time in her district.
“I appreciate [her] asking the officers to patrol our area,” said resident Jennifer Taylor.
“I think all your officers are doing a fine job,” resident Gary Hubbard told Knight.
The majority of the city’s police force was present during the meeting. After it concluded, they stayed to spend time with the attendees and answer any further questions.
Seeing the officers and residents socialize was the highlight of the night for Lee.
“They were there, they helped serve,” said Lee. “Just to see they’re engaging. And that’s one thing I really wanted to come out of this meeting, was to build those relationships within the police department [and community].”
Lee said she hopes the meeting helps the community feel more comfortable with the officers and understand their presence in the district.
“I think the [town hall] confirmed that the consensus is that everybody wants them out there,” said Lee. “They’re pleased with them being out there.”
During the meeting, Weatherwax, Saint, and Knight took turns answering questions from the crowd. Weatherwax and Saint also address the state of the city and local businesses.
“I’m talking about doing this every six months,” said Lee. “And the mayor and I have agreed upon looking at that as a goal to obtain… to make sure everybody is aware and on the same page.
“The goal is to maintain this type of transparency and openness within the city of Moulton and district four.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.