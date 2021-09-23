“A sweet and exquisite gift, Lawrence County songwriter shares gospel music with the world”

In the late 1940s, Courtland was a bustling little town near the Tennessee River, surrounded by cotton fields, its streets canopied by tall shade trees and lined with beautiful antebellum homes, its town square lively and its merchants prosperous. The train station was a point of commerce, loading cotton from the nearby gin and taking passengers to and from points east toward Decatur and west toward Florence and beyond.
It was into this almost idyllic Southern setting, in a little community called Wheeler that Samanthia, ‘Cheta’ Owen, was born soon after the end of WWII. She lived a couple of miles from town in the “big house,” on Rocky Hill, in the midst of a huge loving family, and was the apple of her father’s eye. A precocious little blonde, with curls and big blue eyes, her laughter could charm those around her and she often sang as she played in the yard and with her dad’s family almost every night in front of the fireplace or on the front porch.
Her first public appearance was as Goldilocks in a school play. The first time she ever sang in public was also at school.
In the sixth grade she sang her first solo. She stood alone in the middle of the floor, surrounded by teachers and elementary school students, wearing a black poodle skirt, a red turtleneck sweater to emphasize the plaid sweater the poodle wore, matching red socks and black and white saddle oxford shoes that her mother, Etta, had sent her through the U.S. mail. Her tumbling locks of naturally curly hair had been tamed by an aunt wielding a stiff, flat hairbrush. Tied with a black band, her ponytail bobbed as she stood in front of her peers and sang, “Shine on Harvest Moon.”
“I remember Mrs. Amelia Gilcrist, Mrs. Lillian Terry, Mrs. Montgomery, and Mrs. McGowen, coming up afterwards and hugging me and bragging on me,” she said fondly. “Mrs. Montgomery told me I had perfect pitch.”
She would go on to sing in the CHS Glee Club, until, in 1962, her world was changed forever when the family pulled up stakes and moved to Corinth, Mississippi, where she would spend the rest of her childhood and teenage years and eventually meet the love of her life, after going through several years of hard teenage struggles and hardships not of her own making.
Her first job was as a waitress at a local restaurant, The Big Dip. You know, the kind of place where Ritchie and the Fonz hung out on, “Happy Days,” complete with black and white tile floors. She loved being around the kids who came there after school.
Since the age of 15, Samanthia, who was always a hard worker, would go on to work at the Magnolia Hosiery Mill, as a machine operator, and later at Big K in the ladies department.
When Hall of Mississippi, a printing manufacturing plant, came to town she was hired as a stager. The company printed National Geographic, Ebony and Avon brochures that went out all over the world.
Little did she know, that it was there that she would meet her future husband.
Bill Cassidy was a tall, distinguished looking man with dark hair and twinkling blue eyes. They dated for 10 months and were married in 1977.
She had matured into a stunningly beautiful woman, with an hourglass figure and a 19” waist, Farrah Fawcett haircut and an outgoing personality. Everyone she met was enchanted by her Southern charm and her quick wit. She attended Northeast Junior College in Booneville, Ms., where she became a licensed Wardrobe Consultant/Make-Up Artist.
She sang in the choir at her home church, Christ United Methodist in Corinth, where she sometimes did solos, and after a while she was invited to other churches to sing as a guest. Singing in church would always be her favorite venue, even after she stood on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry Gospel Hour and sang before thousands at the Georgia Super Dome. At heart, she was always more at home at the altar than on a secular stage.
At the age of 15, she started writing songs, the melodies and the lyrics always came to her at the same time. She would grab a paper napkin or a piece of junk mail and scribble down the words as they came to her. She saved them all until she had written enough to fill up a paper sack.
She and her father, along with a couple of her cousins, formed a gospel group called “The Sparrows.” Their tight family harmony made them an instant favorite. They traveled and sang together throughout the south for some time. “My dad loved singing more than any person I’ve ever met,” said Samanthia. “Music is a huge part of my life and has brought me many blessings.”
One day, Bill, who had taken an early retirement, came home and told her to get 10 of her songs together. “Why?” she asked. “Because we are gonna go do what you are supposed to be doing, singing to the world.”
And that’s exactly how it turned out, with some God winks along the way to keep her focused. Once, she and Bill gave a friend a ride to Nashville where she was booked on a local television show. The friend was ill when the time came for her to take the stage so she asked Samanthia to take her place so that the host wouldn’t be left with an empty spot. Samanthia agreed and sang an old favorite, “Blessed Assurance.” As she sang in the studio, she could see the phones lighting up in the engineer’s room. People were calling in wanting to know more about her.
One of them was the legendary John Terry Frost, who was one of the Four Guys, regular singers on the Grand Ole Opry, who became fast friends with the Cassidys and would become a true mentor and friend. Frost was instrumental in advancing Samanthia’s career.
Frost and another producer, Dean Murray, who cried when he heard Samanthia sing, “Nothing Between,” approached her about recording some of her songs.
She agreed and was included on a compilation cd which was sent to several charting radio stations across the country as a demo showcasing new talent. The song she sang on the cd was one she and her family always sang together called, “Anytime” and it caught the attention of numerous disc jockeys who began to call her at home. She hadn’t been expecting such an overwhelming response and it was a little daunting to have so many calls asking for interviews. “Girl, you have a unique voice and you could really bless people,” said one of them to the young woman who hadn’t really been seeking fame and fortune; she had just wanted some of her songs published and the opportunity to sing on Sundays at churches that appreciated her musical gift.
Somewhere along the way, she and John Frost produced her first album titled, “The Land of The Promise.” She had written the title song when she was 22-years-old, it was one of the many that stayed hidden away in a brown paper sack for years. She would eventually have dozens of songs published and would own her private publishing company, SamCas Publishing.
“Anytime” went to the charting stations and again, the phones went berserk, along with requests from producers and people wanting to know who in the world she was. Many of them thought she was black, and were surprised to learn that the voice they’d fallen in love with came from a little white girl from Corinth, Miss. “Calls came from everywhere,” she said, still in awe at how quickly things moved in her life. “I was in shock when I realized that people appreciated my music,” she admitted.
She and Bill were in the car on the way to sing at a church in South Carolina, the first time she heard “Anytime” played on the radio. It was almost as exciting as when she was back in school at Alcorn High, singing with her friends, Jolayne, Sarah, DeeAnna, Shirley and Peggy, when they heard themselves on Buddy Bain’s morning radio show!
Frost got her an invitation to sing on the Grand Ole Opry Gospel Hour with him. On Saturday night, August 4, 1994, she and Frost performed before a live audience and WSM Radio broadcast the event.
Samanthia says that she wasn’t nervous until after the show ended. Just before the announcer, Jimmy Snow, called their names, Frost said, “Ok, let’s go bless some people!”
Wearing a long, conservative blue dress and matching blue pumps, she walked out into the blindingly bright lights, smiled and thought to herself, “I’m standing in the circle where Dolly has stood!” They sang, “Anytime.”
She sang her heart out.
Later, as they walked off stage Frost hugged her and said, “Ok, kiddo, you’re on your own now!”
In 1995, after singing on stage to open for The Hoppers, Gold City, The Kingsmen, and Heavenbound, her daddy, Jerry Owen, put his arms around her and said, “When I hear you sing, I say, “she’s an anointed one, she touches my heart, and makes me cry.” “Then, I realize that she’s my daughter, my baby, and I really cry and praise God! I do feel that God will use you greatly and you’ll be heard worldwide.”
Those words meant, and still mean more to Samanthia than any other praise she has received from anyone in her life, more than any award, any industry recognition or accolades. She carries them in her heart, always, along with the prayers and encouragement from her mother and brother which kept her going throughout her life.
In 1997-98, being signed with producer Eddie Crook on his Morning Star Label, she was nominated for “Songwriter of the Year.” The song for “My God Will Always Come Through” was nominated for Song of the Year. Samanthia was also nominated as one of the Top Five Soloists for “Diamond Voice Award Magazine.”
Following these honors, God placed many other opportunities in her path. While on the Morning Star Label she was showcased with other Eddie Crook artists at the National Quartet Convention in Louisville, Ky.
She was honored and humbled to sing before an audience of 18,000 African American brothers and sisters in the Georgia Dome, at the invitation of promoter Bobby Hurd, who got her two appearances there. “It was thrilling to sing with Lee Williams and the Spiritual QCs and the Canton Spirituals at such a prestigious venue,” said Samanthia.
In March of 2000, she was invited to Nigeria. She was elated to take her musical message to a foreign country. The Cassidys stayed in the same suite that former US President, Bill Clinton, once occupied. As temperatures soared to 110 degrees at an outdoor church service, she sang before a sea of literally thousands who had come to hear the pretty blonde American lady with the voice of an angel.
As the choir sang a traditional Nigerian spiritual, Samanthia began hearing another song in her mind. The melody and lyrics came to her simultaneously, suddenly and just as quickly it stopped, “Oh, Lord, don’t take that melody from me,” she prayed earnestly, fearing that she might forget in all of the excitement.
The next day, she was scheduled to meet at the office of the mayor of Lagos, where his secretary brought her gifts of gold and diamond earrings, a necklace and a ring, customary in their country to honor special guests. “As a guest of their nation, I was treated like royalty. It was unbelievable,” she said. “They also brought me beautiful gowns and exquisite jewelry.”
Her hostess scheduled her as guest on Nigerian television. “I spoke to their Nation and was asked, ‘Sister Samanthia, what do you think of Nigeria and Jesus?’ to which she replied, ‘Bring that camera in real close,’ and looking straight into the lens she said, ‘I did not bring Jesus to Nigeria, he was born right down the road in Bethlehem, as for Nigeria, it’s beautiful but it’s filthy. I can imagine that the Garden of Eden looked like parts of Nigeria, but you have poop piled thirty feet high in some places. You need to call President Bill Clinton and talk with him about waste control, and the First Lady needs to call Hilary Clinton and talk to her about food programs for your children. No wonder so many are dying!”
From his position behind the camera man, Bill exclaimed, “Oh my Lord, she’s gonna get us killed!”
As if on cue, the producer asked her, “Are you not afraid?” and she replied, “Why would I be afraid? I am among my people.”
Samanthia continued her televised admonition, “Nigeria is one of the richest countries in the world. It is filled with sweet crude oil, and your beautiful children are denied their basic needs: bread, water, food, clothes. You have 13 million people in Lagos, alone, and only one red light!”
Her boldness was rewarded with great acceptance by the people of Nigeria. Two newspapers, “The Guardian” and “The Sun” called her, “The voice of hope for Nigeria.” Preachers began to request that she come to their churches to speak and sing. “When I got there, the choirs would sing my songs. That was their gift to me,” she said. “It made me weep.”
All of this inspired her to write the song, “Nigeria, Oh Nigeria.” The song was adopted as the country’s second national anthem. It was recorded at a studio in Legos her voice backed by a hand-picked choir. Since then, the Cassidys have returned to Nigeria on several occasions.
The country now has more red lights.
In 2000, Nigeria celebrated their 40th anniversary of independence from England. The event was attended by heads of state from around the globe. At the invitation of the President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Samanthia was the sole artist. There was a sea of faces as far as the eye could see, standing outside in the hot sun to hear her sing. At the end of the televised ceremony, the President extended a special invitation to the Cassidys to join him the following week for a private Sunday morning church service at Nigeria’s Villa in Abuja, which is the equivalent of our White House. He requested that she sing the song again there.
The next week, she and Bill were ushered into The Villa by guards carrying machetes. “We sat on the podium, where I stood and sang, “Nigeria, Oh, Nigeria,” Samanthia recalled. “The President and First Lady loved the song and considered it prophetic words from God.”
“It was the highest honor that one could ever wish for, and I was confident and full of praises to God, for only He could have ordained and put all of this together.” Both events made history, and are included in Nigerian history books.
After three and a half weeks of touring Nigeria, speaking and singing, she and Bill finally boarded a plane headed back home.
“When I got back to America, the Lord instructed me to write my life story,” said Samanthia. It took fourteen months and was actually a form of therapy for her, helping her to deal with old anguish and heartaches in her past. It was hard to dredge up things long buried, but haunted her memories and it finally gave her some much needed closure and peace so that she was able to totally expunge hurtful memories and to forgive others and to begin to love the young girl she had been when her childhood was so insidiously stolen from her. Once again, it was her music that saved her. Her book, “Dancing in The Wilderness,” was published in 2003, and has been a success in the literary world, so much so that it is now being made into a movie of the same name.
“Music is universal,” Samanthia mused. “One song can change a heart, and the words of that song can encourage an entire nation, especially if they are given by God. It can bring a little country girl from Lawrence County, Ala. to Nigeria, West Africa, singing her songs to a president, kings, and heads of countries all over the world, and it can bring a scared and lonely child out of bondage and fear.”
Her music has ushered her into small churches of 26 souls, to revivals of a few hundred to thousands at The Georgia Dome, to millions on the soil of Africa, and back again to a group of a dozen just to share a song. “Music has been a beautiful ministry for me,” said Samanthia sincerely. “It has also been a healer for me.”
That same year the Cassidys attended an Easter Campmeeting in Baton Rouge, La. These huge revivial-like meetings have been gaining in attendance for over 30 years, drawing in thousands from all over the world for a one or two-week stay. Jimmy Swaggart himself asked Samanthia to close out the event. She sang, “Nothing Between” as people came to the alter in tears. The Swaggarts asked her to be a guest on Frances Swaggart’s radio show. She was hired as a soloist for Swaggart and would remain with the evangelist for two years. He went on to record one of her songs, “Lord, I Need You,” which is on his cd, “There’s Room at The Cross.” It has sold over four million copies and is still selling.
Samanthia has been asked many times what it was like to work for evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Her reply is always, “I grew to love him and his family, especially Frances. It was an honor to sing for Brother Swaggart. I was more than blessed to have him record one of my songs. I’m sure it has blessed many a heart over the years. There is no voice like Bro. Swaggart’s, it is so soothing and comforting.”
In 2007, James Bullard, produced another CD of Samanthia’s songs on his MCG Label. Her song, “Lord, You’re My Heart’s Desire,” was nominated for two Grammy Awards, Best Traditional Song and Best Traditional Album. “It didn’t win but it was nominated and honored,” said Samanthia recently. “To be honored as a writer is a blessing indeed!”
One of Samanthia’s dearest friends was Dottie Rambo. It was Rambo that Samanthia considers the most wonderful songwriter of all. “She endorsed my book, as did Stella Parton,” said Samanthia gratefully, “I’m both humbled and happy to say that I am not ashamed to share how God saved this sinner, redeemed me, gave me courage and taught me how to forgive,” she said humbly. “I’ve learned many heart wrenching lessons from the past, but now the Lord Jesus directs my path and He has given me a heart full of love and gives me songs to sing of His amazing grace,” she said. “He has put a song in my heart, He has become my song.”
Before her mother passed away in 2020, Etta Terry Marshall looked at her only daughter and said softly, “Darlin’ I know you think you are retired, but God has more work for you, and He will show you what it is,” recalled Samanthia.
“But Momma, the Lord has allowed me to do so many wonderful things, I don’t know what more I can do.”
“And she was right,” confirmed Samanthia. “The Lord, with His great mercy, touched my life and changed me completely. I had an experience with the Lord that words on paper fail to convey. I can honestly say that the Lord Jesus is real to me, He has given me a spirit of love and mercy for His people, a gift for writing songs and His ‘Sweet Anointing,’ and I am so thankful for what he has done. I will continue to sing His praises.”
She now devotes most of her time and energy to writing and developing music for the upcoming movie, to be produced by award-winning Cynthia Williams. As the screenplay nears completion, the producer has confirmed that filming will begin within a few months, in Montgomery, Alabama. Watch The Moulton Advertiser for more news on the upcoming movie.
Lawrence County continues to emerge as an area where talent abounds and is finding its place in the world as the source of many talented musicians and songwriters. It is amazing that so many of them were nurtured here and went out and blessed the world with their music. “I’m just grateful to be one of them,” said Samanthia.
Another Lawrence County native and music producer/ songwriter/singer, Bill Terry has long appreciated and encouraged Samanthia’s creative talents. “Samanthia’s music is roots gospel music at its best,” said Terry. “It is soul music for the soul.”
For more information on the fascinating life of Samanthia Cassidy, you can purchase the book, “Dancing in The Wilderness” by contacting skeeter4877@gmail.com
The lyrics to “Lord I Need You” are currently being printed on canvas and will be available to the public soon.
