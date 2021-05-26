Youth Leadership Lawrence returns for county high school students

Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership program is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions.
Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who heads the youth program, said applications to the YLL program became available this week.
She said the program accepts 9th and 10th grade students who are entering their 10th or 11th grade at any of the four Lawrence County high schools or the Lawrence County Christian School for the 2021-2022 school year. The program is also available to 10th and 11th grade home school students who reside in Lawrence County.
YLL was initiated in 2004 by the county’s Chamber of Commerce and is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout Lawrence County. The program also builds strong leadership skills among its participants, Suski explained.
“Students will tour many different career opportunities during the program,” said Suski. “There will be 8 different sessions that the students will attend during school hours. At the end of the program there will be a graduation ceremony.”
Applications for the 2021-22 YLL Class are available at the students’ high school counselor’s office or the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 15379 Suite 4 on Alabama 24 in Moulton.
Applications may be returned by mail or by dropping them off at the Chamber office, Suski said. The deadline to apply is June 25.
For more information, interested parents or students may contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce by calling 256-974-1658. More information can also be found on YouTube at the following link: https://youtube/CRj6ERQA8IA .
