Former Hazlewood High is razed, but fond memories of athletic powerhouse remain

An Atlanta-based demolition company began razing the former Hazlewood High School Building in the last weeks. [Teresa Woodruff / Moulton Advertiser]

TOWN CREEK — Former students at a closed Lawrence County school that captured 44 state team athletic championships have remembered it fondly this month as work to raze its deteriorated building proceeds.

An Atlanta-based demolition company began work about two weeks ago tearing down the former Hazlewood High School building, built in the 1950s at 925 Wallace St. in Town Creek. The Town Council voted several months ago to demolish the building after safety concerns arose from the dilapidated and unused structure.

