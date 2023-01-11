Just for laughs: A humorous glimpse at Moulton’s beloved doctors

Dr. Price with Rip

These humorous tales of some of Moulton’s most beloved doctors gives a look into the personalities of the men who took such good care of us when we were sick, some of them even making house calls via horse and buggy. I hope you enjoy these stories; some are funnier the more you hear them. 

As far back as anyone living in this area who is alive today can recall, there have always been stories about Dr. Price Irwin. He lived in the beautiful historic home on the corner of South and Main streets where the Stockton’s live today. At one point he saw patients in his home, then he built a rock façade clinic a few blocks from there, near the courthouse, on Main. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.