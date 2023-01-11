Just for laughs: A humorous glimpse at Moulton’s beloved doctors

These humorous tales of some of Moulton’s most beloved doctors gives a look into the personalities of the men who took such good care of us when we were sick, some of them even making house calls via horse and buggy. I hope you enjoy these stories; some are funnier the more you hear them.
As far back as anyone living in this area who is alive today can recall, there have always been stories about Dr. Price Irwin. He lived in the beautiful historic home on the corner of South and Main streets where the Stockton’s live today. At one point he saw patients in his home, then he built a rock façade clinic a few blocks from there, near the courthouse, on Main.
He is most often referred to by his first name, Dr. Price. The most popular stories about him are ones involving his coming out to birth babies in the country, most often these incidents occurred in the winter, and it was always freezing cold when he rode up on his horse. It seems that if you knew he was coming to help with the birthing, the hot water on the wood stove was not only for the lady in labor, but for the man of the house to come out with a tea kettle of boiling water to pour over Dr. Price’s boots which were always frozen to the stirrups.
Another, lesser known legend has it he was a very keen practical joker. This story was told on a walking tour of Moulton by tour guide Dewayne Key, who got it from a relative. It seems that the good doctor was returning from seeing a patient out in the country one spring day. In this case, he was driving a buggy and enjoying the nice weather. An avid outdoorsman, he took notice of a buzzard acting particularly, jumping around on a stump. When the buggy got near, the big bird took flight. Dr. Price was intrigued by the bird’s odd behavior. He stopped his horse and got out of the buggy and made his way through the briars and brambles to investigate. What he found was a nest of eggs.
He took the eggs with him back to his buggy and securing the fragile eggs, he made his way home with a scheme forming in his head as he traveled.
His wife kept chickens. She was a good cook and used the eggs in her kitchen most every day. When Dr. Price came home that morning he brought her a gift, which was nothing unusual because many of his patients paid him in chickens, hams, beef or whatever they could spare, because farmers were usually low on money but rich in food and the doctor was always bringing home something for his wife to cook.
“My patient sent you these turkey eggs,” he told her, carefully handing her the three large eggs. “I thought you might get one of your hens to hatch them so we’d have a turkey come Thanksgiving this year,” told her as he handed over the eggs.
A few days passed with no mention of the eggs. Finally, he asked her nonchalantly, “What happened to the turkey eggs?” to which she replied, “Oh, that hen quit sitting on that nest the very day I put those eggs in there. You ate those eggs for breakfast a few days ago.”
Another doctor, who was incidently Dr. Price’s son, also known by his first name, was Dr. Willard Irwin. He was an avid bird hunter as well as a pretty good pitcher for the Moulton Medics. His nephew, Rip Proctor tells this story about his uncle.
It seems both Rip and Dr. Willard were pretty fair pitchers and the competition sometimes got really fierce. One day Dr. Willard was on the mound, winding up and throwing a perfect pitch. Someone hit a pop up and he dove toward the crowd of onlookers who consisted mostly of hospital personnel, mainly nurses, who came to the games to cheer the doctor’s on.
The day was beautiful, the sky blue and the weather perfect. Moulton’s professionals enjoyed the competition and rivalry. On this day, when that pitch connected with the bat, the usually dignified Dr. Willard was dressed in shorts with an elastic waistband. As the ball arched overhead he raised his arms into the air, imagining the applause when he would make a perfect catch in front of his admirers, when just as the ball stared its downward arch toward his waiting glove, his shorts fell down around his ankles and left him in his boxers with a crowd that were suddenly laughing their heads off as their boss stood there trying to gather both his shorts and his pride at the same time.
“People were rolling on the ground laughing,” Rip recalls. “That story was told for years!”
In later years, probably around the mid-70s, a different kind of doctor moved to Moulton with his family, wife Charlene, and children, Lemuel, Matthew, Christy and Daniel. He was born and raised on a farm in nearby Hamilton, Ala., and he never forgot his roots or gave up his love of farm life. He bought a big old farmhouse near Wren, and filled it with his children, after chasing the raccoons and other varmints out of it.
He was a wonderful doctor with a comforting bedside manner, an easy and relaxed person, he immediately won the hearts of his patients, friends and neighbors.
His nurses tell about his leaving occasional notes about patient care written in ink on the patient’s bed sheet when he mislaid his notepad.
He was famous for driving old cars and trucks. Not the car show variety, more like the jalopy variety. When he first moved to town he parked his old white Ford Mustang in the doctors spot at the rear of the building between what were probably brand new Cadillac’s or late model, shiny new pick-up trucks that never saw a field of hay or a load of manure in their existence.
Before the security guards met him they had no idea that the new doctor drove the fairly beat up clunker that appeared one day in the three – car space, so, they did what security guards do, they had the offensive car towed away.
When he came out the rear door, tired after a very long shift, and made his way over to his car, it wasn’t there . . . it was just . . . gone. He wondered around, scratching his head and thinking maybe someone had moved it as a joke, or perhaps he parked it someplace else and forgotten.
Finally he found a guard and asked if he knew the whereabouts of his car, explaining that it was missing from the doctor’s parking spot. The embarrassed guard admitted to having the car towed and needless to say, never made that mistake again.
These men were beloved, respected and admired by all who knew them. In our community, they were some of the most influential and prominent citizens. But they all loved a good joke and could laugh at themselves with ease. Thanks for the memories, Doc!
