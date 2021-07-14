Volunteer with Wild Alabama in the Sipsey Wilderness this Saturday

Join Wild Alabama staff on Saturday, July 17, to volunteer for a day of trail maintenance on Sipsey Wilderness trails 201 and 209.
Volunteers will help staff clear encroaching vegetation and any trail blockages caused by downed trees. No experience is needed to participate, but some work will be done using loppers and hand saws, Wild Alabama said.
Wild Alabama will provide all necessary work tools, but participants are encouraged to bring a backpack with work gloves, a hardhat, lunch, snacks and plenty of drinking water.
Staff members also recommend packing an Epi-Pen if needed for insect sting allergies.
“Be prepared for summertime conditions: heat, humidity, ticks,” the organization said.
To register for the workday, email Janice@wildal.org or call 256-974-6166.
Volunteers who register for the workday should meet at Randolph Trailhead on Cranal Road, also known as Winston County Road 60, at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the Wild Alabama webpage at WildAL.org.
