Alabama historian, former Auburn University professor and Pulitzer nominee, Dr. James Wayne Flynt has high praise for the Jesse Owens Museum after his tour of the grounds and facility earlier this month.
Flynt, who authored Mockingbird Songs: My Friendship with Harper Lee, called the Jesse Owens Museum an “unsung treasure of Alabama,” following his visit to the museum in Lawrence County on June 7.
Flynt is the author and co-author of twelve books, including the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Poor but Proud: Alabama’s Poor Whites—which went on to win the oldest Southern book prize, the Lillian Smith Award for Non-fiction in 1990. His books are also three-time winners of the James Sulzby prize for best book on Alabama history, and twice, Flynt received the Alabama Library Association Prize for best book of non-fiction.
Museum Director Nancy Pinion said she was thrilled to host Flynt and Alabama Department of Archives Director John Hardin, a Moulton native and Lawrence County High graduate, that Tuesday. “It was such an honor to have, in my opinion, one of the most distinguished historians in the southeast, visit the museum. Not only visit, but pay us such high praise,” she said.
Flynt, who was passing through Lawrence County that afternoon, said the visit was not his first experience touring the Jesse Owens Museum. In fact, the renowned historian said it’s his pleasure to share the hidden gem with travel companions whenever he finds himself passing through North Alabama.
“If I were to show you Alabama at its best, I’d take you to the Jesse Owens Museum to meet the Pinions and watch the documentary (Jesse Owens Returns to Berlin),” Flynt said. The documentary written and directed by Bud Greenspan and filmed during a visit to Berlin in 1964, recounts Owens’ astounding achievements in the 1936 Olympics.
“It is one of the finest narratives of any museum,” Flynt said, adding that he has frequented many acclaimed museums and institutes in the U.S., including the Smithsonian. Flynt said his praise for the documentary is grounded in that the short film features commentary of the track-and-field legend in his own words.
“(Jesse Owens) tested himself, and to me his is just the epitome of everything America stands for,” Flynt said. “You can rationalize, if you had been born in a different place with better circumstances, maybe things would have turned out differently, but Jesse Owens excelled wherever he was.”
“We know now that Cleveland, where his family moved to, at the time was racially segregated and prejudiced just like the south. Jesse fought barriers all his life wherever he lived and wherever he competed. Look at the records he set in Berlin during Hitler’s reign.”
Jesse Owens, a Black man born in the Jim Crow era in north Alabama, became a household name after he set multiple world records during the Big Ten championship in Michigan in May of 1935.
In spite of a severe back injury, Owens became the world’s fastest runner over 220-yard hurdles, in the 220-yard dash, tied for world’s fastest in the 100-yard dash, and set the world record for the long jump—a record he would continue to hold for 25 years. In 1936, he continued breaking barriers when he brought home four gold medals he’d earned at the Berlin Olympics.
The Jesse Owens Park, dedicated in 1996 ahead of the Atlanta Olympics, and the museum cover every aspect of Owens’ life. The Jesse Owens Museum features tokens and memorabilia that portray Owens’ story from his birth in Oakville to a family of Alabama sharecroppers, his family’s move to Cleveland, Ohio, and his life after achieving remarkable athletic feats on a world stage.
After Flynt’s recent visit, which included a tour of the Jesse Owens home replica, Flynt said the Jesse Owens Park & Museum does a phenomenal job of celebrating the life and legacy of its namesake.
“This museum, an apparent labor of love, speaks volumes about volunteerism,” he said. “I’m not sure you can keep a place as immaculate with the minimal pay and free labor, which is really a testament to the Pinions.”
Although Pinion, who manages the museum alongside her husband James, said staff members are paid to help operate and maintain the museum, she said the facility also accepts and encourages volunteers to assist with large group and school tours throughout the year and during peak summer tourism. Those interested in leading group tours may contact the museum, she said.
The State Archives Museum Director, Hardin, who graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1989 and was a student of Flynt’s at Auburn University in the early 1990s, said he was impressed with his return visit to the Jesse Owens Park & Museum, recalling his visit to the 1996 park dedication and a few tours of the museum in between. “The museum is such a fresh space, and it does a terrific job of telling such an important story,” Hardin said. “Everyone should visit the Jesse Owens Museum and Park—all school children, especially.”
Pinion, who once taught Alabama history to fourth graders in the Lawrence County School System, said she was pleased Flynt and Hardin recalled having a wonderful visit.
“I had admired Dr. Flynt for years and had met him once. To have an hour with him one-on-one was just awesome,” she said. “Considering I had taught Alabama history, his perspective was unmatched, especially considering his stature.”
Pinion said the Museum plans to host Flynt for a book signing later this fall, following the publication of his newest book, Afternoons with Harper Lee. Flynt said he looks forward to revisiting the museum with copies of his book after it is released on Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.