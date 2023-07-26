Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) will host a Grand Opening and Open House of the Patriot Advocacy and Resource Center (PARC) on the Shoals campus Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. in room 112 and 114 of building 127.
This is possible due to a three-year, $950,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The PARC will support at least underserved 300 students on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses with basic resources.
NWSCC students will benefit from a food pantry, mental health coaching, transportation assistance, workshops, and more.
The grand opening and open house will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. The open house will end at 6 p.m. as Party with the Patriots, live music featuring Winston Ramble and the Midnighters, begins.
It will be at NWSCC Building 127 (rooms 112 and 114) on the Shoals Campus; 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, athletic and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit https://nwscc.edu/.
