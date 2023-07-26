Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) will host a Grand Opening and Open House of the Patriot Advocacy and Resource Center (PARC) on the Shoals campus Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. in room 112 and 114 of building 127.

This is possible due to a three-year, $950,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The PARC will support at least underserved 300 students on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses with basic resources.

