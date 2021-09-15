Kayleabeth Steadman of Moulton became a member of the prestigous "Sound of the South" Marching Band at Troy University during the Fall 20 semester.
The "Sound of the South" Marching Band is a precision collegiate ensemble that has developed a national reputation for its quality musicianship and its exciting arrangements and innovative field productions. The "Sound of the South" is the largest student organization on campus, boasting numbers more than 300 strong each semester. Members of the "Sound of the South" have represented almost every organization on campus, maintaining leadership positions in the fields of academia, student government and athletics, as well as many other areas of campus life. The band entertains audiences regularly at both home and away games, as well as making guest appearances in exhibition at local and out-of-state marching band competitions.
About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
