On August 22nd, Moulton Lions Club President Chris Edwards presented 13 local groups a donation in thanks for the assistance they provided at the July 22nd Roaring on the Fairgrounds Truck and Tractor Pull. The assistance these groups provided included helping to sell tickets, park cars, sell t-shirts and more. Edwards noted that the Club can not put on an event like the Truck and Tractor Pull without volunteer support.
The following is a list of the groups that volunteered to help at the Roaring on the Fairgrounds Event and received a donation - American Legion, Byler Road Project, Jackson House, Lawrence County 4-H, Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women's Committee, Lawrence County High School Band Boosters, Lawrence County High School Leos, Lawrence County High School Track and Field, Lawrence County Master Gardener Association, Lawrence County Signature School, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Youth, Speake Christian Fellowship, and the Speake Volunteer Fire Department.
