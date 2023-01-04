New facilities upgrade Lawrence County athletics

KODAK Digital Still Camera

New facilities at Lawrence County, East Lawrence, and Hatton High Schools will soon level up the county’s athletic programs. Construction on the three similar facilities is complete, but interior refinements and changes remain before education officials sign off on the buildings. They will hopefully be available for student use sometime in the spring semester.

Planning and design on the three athletic facilities began prior to the Covid pandemic. The virus paused work on the sites until 2021.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.