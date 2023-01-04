New facilities upgrade Lawrence County athletics

New facilities at Lawrence County, East Lawrence, and Hatton High Schools will soon level up the county’s athletic programs. Construction on the three similar facilities is complete, but interior refinements and changes remain before education officials sign off on the buildings. They will hopefully be available for student use sometime in the spring semester.
Planning and design on the three athletic facilities began prior to the Covid pandemic. The virus paused work on the sites until 2021.
Each building was constructed approximately 120 feet by 78 feet. The interior floors each contain an approximate 36 yard by 15 yard turf field. The facilities were built to identical dimensions, but the interior layout varied based on coach requests. Each houses five triple-rack, multi-station weight racks; adjustable high box jumps; medicine bands; medicine balls; dumbbell racks; tsunami bars; two retractable batting cages; and more. Each facility has its respective school’s logo and colors on the weight equipment and turf.
“It’s going to be, obviously, a huge deal for our school system,” said Lawrence County High football coach Tray Walker. “Especially for our campus, our student-athletes, and really all students.”
Walker believes LCHS’ facility can hold workouts for at least 72 student-athletes at a time.
“It is a multi-use facility,” said Walker. “It’s obviously going to be geared more towards athletes.
“It’s not a baseball facility, it’s not a football facility, it’s not a basketball facility, it’s an athlete development facility – a performance training center, if you will.”
The upgraded equipment and turf area will give Lawrence County schools the ability to utilize and try different ways of developing their student athletes. From sprints and assisted high jumps to tsunami bar workouts, new means of improvement will soon be available to coaches and their athletes.
“It’s going to be able to house a ton of development options and opportunities,” said Walker.
“It’s uncharted,” he continued. “We’re going to figure it out as we go a little bit in terms of how to continue to expand its usage. It’s obviously first class. It puts us immediately with some of the top facilities in the state – certainly in north Alabama. And to have one at every one of our campuses in the system is pretty impressive.”
According to Walker, the new facility will be massive compared to his team’s old weight room.
“The first time I brought them in here, [the football players’] jaws dropped,” said Walker. “This is not just nice equipment. This is elite equipment. This is a multi-generational investment in athletic development. These things will be here when my kids start training. This is some of the highest quality [equipment] that’s out in the industry.
“This is a huge deal for our system and our athletics; this is a big deal.”
Hatton High School Principal Anthony Inman reiterated Walker’s excitement over the facilities.
“For rural Lawrence County, this is big time,” said Inman. “The thing about the number of athletes you can work out at once in a facility like this, you can have your whole football team in here and run them through the weight room.
Despite construction being completed, Inman doesn’t expect the facility to be available to Hatton student-athletes this winter. Across all three facilities, school officials expect some interior alterations and cleaning prior to the final signoff. At Hatton, the turf needs leveling, and scuff marks need to be removed from the new siding.
“I don’t look for us to be able to use these things until springtime,” said Inman. “Even though they’re this close, it’s going to take them several more weeks to get things how it should be.”
Nevertheless, Inman remains excited about the potential impact of the new facility.
“It’s nice,” said Inman. “It is a game changer.”
Hatton’s football coach, Denton Bowling, expressed similar sentiments about the building.
“I think it’s life-changing in a lot of ways for what we’re trying to accomplish around here,” said Bowling. “We do more with less around here probably, in Lawrence County, than a lot of other people do.”
Like Walker, Bowling affirmed that the building and its equipment will be utilized by all Hatton teams. Since the planning phase, the focus has been building a facility that would help improve every aspect of student practice and training.
“I think it’ll benefit and service all of our student-athletes,” said Bowling. “It’s not a football facility."
After the facilities are finished, Lawrence County’s schools will be on par with others in north Alabama. However, Bowling mentioned the frustration of waiting to utilize it.
While the final alterations and cleanings are needed for it to be a finished product, the weight racks and equipment are ready to be used. But until the facility receives final approval, Hatton’s teams, and those at LCHS and East Lawrence, have to work out with their old equipment.
“The only frustrating thing now is it’s been an ongoing project for two years,” said Bowling.
“I think it’s good. It’s good for the school. It’s got a lot of positives if we can ever get in it.”
