Courtland man charged with DUI, drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firemarm

Moulton Police officers arrested a Courtland man for impaired driving early Tuesday morning and seized large quantities of methamphetamine in the suspect’s vehicle, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Anthony Roy Hamm, 48, of County Road 150, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Hamm’s arrest comes after the Moulton Police Department received a call concerning a possible impaired driver traveling in Moulton in a silver SUV bearing a Mississippi license plate, according to the police report.
MPD officer Tim Owens observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Lawrence Street and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to signal a turn, the report said.
After making contact with the driver, Hamm, officer Owens conducted a field sobriety test and “concluded that he was impaired to the point to be considers driving under the influence,” the report states. “Mr. Hamm admitted to officers that he was on medication that was a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI without incident.”
Further inspection of Hamm’s vehicle revealed plastic bags containing crystal and powdery substances that each field tested positive for meth, according to the report. The bags of meth had a combined weight of approximately 45 grams, which under Alabama Criminal Code is considered trafficking amounts, the report said.
Officers also found a glass smoking pipe with residue, two lighters, and two unmarked pill bottles containing a combined quantity of 100 pills identified as Furosemide 80mg. Furosemide is a dilutant drug sometimes used by offenders in attempt to pass a drug test, according to Knight in the report.
The substance is a prescription medication. According to the report, Hamm did not have a prescription for the medication in his possession at the time of his arrest. Officers also seized a loaded handgun, a loaded AR-15 rifle, and body armor from Hamm’s vehicle.
Chief Knight thanked the residents who reported the suspicious driving to law enforcement, which ultimately led to the arrest.
“We all have to work together to make our community a safer place,” Knight said in the report. “There are times that we (Law Enforcement) would not have any knowledge about something if it were not for a concerned/observant citizen stepping up and making a call. It is impossible for our officers to be everywhere at one time, so we really appreciate all the help that we can get from our community.”
Hamm is being held in the Lawrence County Jail with bond posted at $15,800.
