American Legion honors fallen war heroes

More than 100 wooden crosses honoring Lawrence County veterans who have died in service were seen going up alongside Alabama 33 on Saturday as the American Legion Post 25 prepares for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Post 25 Commander Phillip Terry said members of the American Legion, the Post 25 Women’s Auxiliary and volunteers from the community helped place each of the white crosses—each bearing the name of a fallen war veteran.
“This community has been amazing with their support. No other community has shown such support for their veterans as Lawrence County has. It touches the hearts of veterans the way this county supports them,” he said.
The American Legion will hold a Memorial Day Honors Ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public.
“In consideration of elderly citizens, the American Legions suggests wearing a face mask,” he added.
The ceremony will be held outside the American Legion Building. Roger Loosier, a two-time purple heart recipient and a long-time member of Post 25, will speak at the ceremony alongside community leaders.
“(Loosier) has always been very involved in this community. We are honored to have him,” Terry said. He said Moulton city leaders, county commissioners, Sheriff and police personnel will also be in attendance and may give opening remarks.
Terry adds that the memorial crosses will be on display for about three weeks or as weather permits. A map provided at the American Legion Post 25 Building makes it easy for family members and loved ones to find their veteran’s name among the crosses.
The crosses are organized and grouped by war beginning in the first row with World War I.
“We encourage family members to come out and find their veteran’s cross,” Terry said. “They are welcome to leave tokens or flowers at the veteran’s cross.”
Memorial Day is dedicated each year to honoring the soldiers who gave their lives in battle and those who went missing or were imprisoned during times of war and never returned home.
