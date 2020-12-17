Christmas in Courtland; Tree lighting ceremony keeps holiday spirits alive

Downtown Courtland boasts its own Christmas display following a special event and lighting ceremony the town held on Sunday.
Mayor Linda Peebles said the town’s first Tree Lighting ceremony was planned in place of an annual Christmas parade and the historic town’s annual Tour of Homes, which each had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
She said the Tree Lighting at Courtland Park, which featured a memory tree with 300 hand-made ornaments on display in the town’s large gazebo, will likely become an annual event for Courtland.
“I just want to thank everyone who helped to make this wonderful event happen for the Town of Courtland. The community came out to show their love and support by spending a lot of long hours decorating our beautiful little town,” said Peebles.
The tree lighting event featured self-guided walking tours and caroling on the Courtland Square throughout the day, which allowed visitors to maintain a safe social distance while enjoying festivities, Peebles said.
The town was also paid a special visit from Santa Claus, who sat in the gazebo as children passed along their Christmas wish lists from the gazebo steps. A live nativity scene took place at Courtland Baptist Church before the official lighting of the trees on the square that evening.
Peebles said the Christmas trees will be lit nightly in the park throughout the month of December for locals and visitors to enjoy.
