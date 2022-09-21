Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Distinguished Young Women named

Distinguished Young Women representatives, from left:  Christina Jones of Limestone County, Olivia Newman of Lawrence County, and Samantha Simmons of Morgan County. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Three high school seniors will represent Morgan, Lawrence, and Limestone counties at the state Distinguished Young Women program in January.

During the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Saturday at Decatur High School, judges selected Samantha Simmons of Hartselle High as Morgan County’s DYW, Christina Jones of Athens High as Limestone County’s DYW, and Olivia Newman of East Lawrence High as Lawrence County’s DYW.

