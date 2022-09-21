Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Distinguished Young Women named

Three high school seniors will represent Morgan, Lawrence, and Limestone counties at the state Distinguished Young Women program in January.
During the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Saturday at Decatur High School, judges selected Samantha Simmons of Hartselle High as Morgan County’s DYW, Christina Jones of Athens High as Limestone County’s DYW, and Olivia Newman of East Lawrence High as Lawrence County’s DYW.
Judges evaluated the contestants on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression, and talent. For talent, Simmons performed a flute solo to “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”; Jones played “Amazing Grace” on the harp; and Newman danced a musical theater routine to “All That Jazz.”
Simmons plans to pursue a career in law and politics. Newman plans on studying biomedical science and becoming a physician’s assistant. Jones plans on pursuing a career as a prosecutor, state attorney general, judge or journalist.
Besides Newman, the four others who participated in the Distinguished Young Women of Lawrence County program are:
Eliana Biser, senior at Lawrence County High School.
Lila Duncan, senior at Lawrence County High School.
Lydia Hale, senior at East Lawrence High School.
Alison Wiley, senior at Danville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.