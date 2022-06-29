A Fourth of July tradition continues in Courtland this weekend with a golf cart parade and fireworks show on Saturday.
Courtland’s annual Independence Day Celebration will begin at Roy Coffey Park at 6:45 p.m. The event will feature a performance by the Matt Prater Band, a $1 raffle for a gas grill, and fireworks at dark, organizers said.
Concessions will be available in the park for the duration of the event.
Also on Saturday, Courtland resident Greg Pace is continuing an annual Independence Day golf cart parade, which started about four years ago with he and his late wife, Lisa Pace.
Greg Pace announced on social media that line-up for the parade will begin on the Courtland square at 4 p.m. to give participants enough time to make the annual fireworks show. According to tradition, participants should show up with their golf carts or bicycles decorated in red, white and blue for the event.
