Nissi H. Clingan of Town Creek graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 29 with a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. Nearly 900 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's spring commencement ceremony at JSU Stadium. Nancy Grace, famed victims' rights advocate and television legal analyst, was awarded an honorary doctorate and served as keynote speaker. The ceremony is archived on YouTube and the digital commencement program is available online. Learn how JSU makes every student feel special at commencement here.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University is located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta. The accredited university offers more than 150 courses of study at the undergraduate and graduate level, including three doctoral programs. Learn more at www.jsu.edu.
