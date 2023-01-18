Town Creek woman arrested at Walmart

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Moulton Police Department received report of someone passed out in a vehicle at the Moulton Walmart.
Moulton Police Officers Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya and Scott Christy responded to the report. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a silver Honda Fit Sport parked in front of the door. A white female sat in the driver’s seat. She appeared asleep.
The woman had fallen asleep with the vehicle in gear. When officers woke the suspect, the vehicle started rolling forward. Dejoya and Christy repeatedly commanded the suspect to stop the vehicle. She initially failed to respond, but finally stopped the car.
At the officers’ instruction, the woman got out of the vehicle. They discovered that the suspect, identified as Amber Leigh Godwin, possessed a glass smoking pipe, small bags containing a crystalline substance, and marijuana-filled straws.
The crystalline substance was identified as methamphetamine.
Godwin, 37, was arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail. After arriving at the jail, officers and jail staff found additional illegal items in Godwin’s possession. They found marijuana in a plastic wrap and heroin inside a small case Godwin had on her person.
Godwin was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in custody with a $6,500 bond.
