LEAP’s Saturday performance of “Newsies” was postponed last weekend after cast members were struck by illness.
According to Director Kasie Hill, approximately half of the musical’s cast became sick with flu and COVID-19-like symptoms.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LEAP’s Saturday performance of “Newsies” was postponed last weekend after cast members were struck by illness.
According to Director Kasie Hill, approximately half of the musical’s cast became sick with flu and COVID-19-like symptoms.
Some of the cast felt unwell during the week, but there were no alarming symptoms. They powered through and excelled during the shows.
LEAP performed their final in-school performances Friday morning; however, by Saturday, several experienced symptoms similar to the flu and COVID, including four of the main characters. Hill decided the best course of action would be to postpone their final public performance.
The postponement halted a previously sparkling week for the “Newsies” production. The show was performed several times during the week to student audiences. On Thursday night, a large crowd gathered at the LCHS Auditorium for the first public performance.
The final show will be this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 p.m. in the LCHS Auditorium. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.