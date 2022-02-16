The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce it received a $45,000 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grant for FY 2022 from the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (ILMS). The LSTA is the only federal program to assist libraries exclusively. This grant is for enhancing their technology infrastructure by adding Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) capabilities to the collection.
As a part of the project, the library will close for up to two weeks beginning Monday, February 28, to begin the conversion process. EnvisionWare® was selected as the library’s RFID partner after a competitive bid process completed in December 2021.
During this closure, the library staff will begin the RFID conversion work. Each item in the collection will be manually given an RFID tag linked to the library’s catalog to improve findability and security of the collection. Converting to RFID technology for the library’s collection will allow for faster patron checkouts and returns. In the near future, Phase II of the project will add a security gate and self-check station for patron use.
“We’re very excited about the RFID conversion project,” stated library director, Rex Bain. “This project will allow patrons to checkout items much faster than staff scanning one barcode at a time. It also has the added benefit of allowing staff to wave a wand across our bookshelves when taking inventory. This is a tremendous leap forward in our technological capabilities.”
"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."
Grant recipients are required to match LSTA funding with a 25% local match. Thanks to the annual appropriations from the Lawrence County Commission and the City of Moulton for making this possible.
The library has been awarded $166,000 in LSTA funding since 2015. Those funds were used in the purchase of collection development projects and various technologies that helped modernize the resources and services offered through the library.
During this closure, the library’s digital library through Camellia Net will remain open 24/7. If you have not stopped by the library to set up your Camellia account, please take the opportunity to do so.
The library book drop will be locked during this closure to prevent damages from occurring to the collection. No fines will accrue the weeks the library is closed.
About LCPL
The Lawrence County Public Library was founded in 1961 as the Moulton Library before transitioning to the county library during the early 70's. The current library opened its doors to the public in 1974 near historic downtown Moulton by the Lawrence County Board of Education and Lawrence County High School. The library currently serves a population over 30,000 residents.
About IMLS
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.
About APLS
The Alabama Public Library Service is the state agency whose mission is to provide information services to all citizens, local public libraries, and state employees. To learn more, visit aplsws1.apls.state.al.us/aplsnew/web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.