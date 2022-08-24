Lawrence leaders launch new Torchbearers Forum

The Lawrence County Torchbearers adult leadership program inducted its first class last week. The group of 17 participants is made up of local professionals interested in representing the county and getting to know its network of communities. 

A new adult leadership program is taking off in Lawrence County, and organizers hope to see its first round of participants become trailblazers in their own communities. 

The Lawrence County Torchbearers Forum saw 17 participants inducted into the program last week, according to Tabitha Pace, the president and CEO of the Lawrence Industrial Development Board.

