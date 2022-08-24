Lawrence leaders launch new Torchbearers Forum

A new adult leadership program is taking off in Lawrence County, and organizers hope to see its first round of participants become trailblazers in their own communities.
The Lawrence County Torchbearers Forum saw 17 participants inducted into the program last week, according to Tabitha Pace, the president and CEO of the Lawrence Industrial Development Board.
The program had been a vision of hers for the past four years, she said, adding that neighboring counties and other areas across the state have similar programs in place for aspiring adults seeking civic engagement.
It wasn’t until Pace was approached by Donna Shanklin, the Lawrence County coordinator for the Alabama Cooperation Extension Service, those plans began to take shape. “She came along and asked if I had ever thought about this. Her nudge was all I needed,” Pace said.
The two brought local attorney and Moulton Lions Club member Jerome Thompson on board. Thompson, who has also served as the club’s chapter president, can offer insight from the experiences he’s had with similar programs through the Lions Club International, Pace said.
Thompson and IDB Chairperson Kenneth Brackins led the Torchbearers’ first session and orientation on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Pace said the 17 Torchbearers will hone leadership skills through the program’s 10 monthly sessions and become immersed in various communities across the county.
“It will expose them to different aspects of our community, but also introduce them to different leaders and businesses inside the county. Our hope is that they will take the information they learn and become well-rounded leaders for their own communities,” Pace said.
She said organizers created the program’s sessions based on the same model used by Youth Leadership Lawrence, a student leadership program organized by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Each month through May, Torchbearers will tour various locations throughout the county to get an inside look at how that area or organization operates. The next session on business and industry will take the Torchbearers to the Jack Daniels Cooperage and Lockheed Martin in northern Lawrence County.
Pace said sessions will also include an agriculture-focused day, a session on tourism, and civic organization and community involvement. She said the sessions will include some hands-on experiences and exercises throughout the program.
Jeremy Swindle, a sales specialist with Bank Independent and one of the new program’s first participants, said he has high hopes for the program.
“I joined because I feel like this is a starting point for people that are in leadership positions to grow. Being a lender for a local community bank, we strive to make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and I feel like this is the perfect opportunity,” Swindle said.
He said the Torchbearers program is a first step in building upon leadership roles for future generations.
“The leaders in place today may not be the leaders in 5 or 10 years, and I feel that is what the program was designed for,” he added. “Listening to Jerome and Dr. Brackins speak made me think about how we all lead in different ways. You do not have to be in a leadership role to lead; you must be willing to step in and fill the void as needed to be that servant leader.”
Swindle is among other customer service and financial representatives, educators, administrators, business professionals and volunteers in the program, according to Pace.
“The program is open to anybody who wants to be involved,” she said. “It’s open to business owners, bankers, elected officials, even stay-at-home moms—anyone who wants to learn and grow into a potential leader for Lawrence County and their community… We’re excited this first round of participants is a very diverse group of differing ages.”
Co-owner of The Hot Spot restaurant in Moulton Marvin Jackson said he joined because he hopes the program will open doors and allow him to explore other corners of Lawrence County.
“I think we will pick up a lot of knowledge and learn new ways to give back,” said Jackson, who is also president of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and a founding member of the newly formed non-profit The Byler Road Project. “This program may give some of us confidence and more know-how when it comes to getting involved. I think the program will become an avenue and may even open doors we didn’t know existed.”
Swindle agreed. “I have lived in Lawrence County my whole life and there are things that I have never experienced,” he said. “Having that first-hand knowledge allows me to understand how the community is handled in person and see ways that I can make an impact.”
In the first session, Jackson said participants were asked to jot down a need that could be addressed in Lawrence County or in the state. He said it will take a diverse group of people from different walks of life to achieve those goals, and he is excited to see how the program develops.
Besides Jackson and Swindle, the first class of Torchbearers also includes Whitney Bennet, a teacher at the Lawrence County Technical Center; East Lawrence High Assistant Principal Jessica Sims; Moulton Middle School Principal Michael Hathorn; Rebekah Brewer, a customer service representative at PhillTech, LLC; Chairperson of the Jackson House Foundation Tammy Roberts; Myra Yarbrough, a self-employed entrepreneur; Ann Britnell, homemaker who also serves as the treasurer of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society; Brooke Pennington, an associate financial rep. for Modern Woodmen of America; Cindy Britton, owner and therapist of Brighter Day Counseling, LLC; Chasity Johnson, the Regional long-term care ombudsman at NARCOG; Joe Wheeler EMC Customer Service Rep. Justin Owens; Bank Independent Sales Manager Kenyata Taylor; Marcus Echols, a retired residential life manager at Alabama A&M University; Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle; and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Felks.
Swindle added that meeting new faces through the Torchbearers program—and becoming familiar with his fellow participants—may serve as an instrumental networking tool to building stronger relationships with customers and neighbors.
“Having the connections when someone calls or asks questions, I can call on other members of the group or refer that customer to them to have them taken care of,” he said. He feels the Torchbearers Forum will have a positive impact on the community by engaging more members of the community.
Pace said the participants are required to complete 10 hours of community service to complete the program. For more information about the Torchbearers program, the 10 sessions or its members, visit Lawrence County Torchbearers on Facebook.
