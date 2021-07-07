Wild Wednesdays continue next week with a hike to Kinlock Falls

Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday hikes continue next week with a nature hike to Kinlock Shelter and Kinlock Falls.
Wild Wednesday nature hikes for children and families are returning in-person this summer, according to the non-profit organization. The weekly hikes with Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett began in mid-June and will continue each Wednesday through early August.
For this summer’s fourth Wild Wednesday hike, participating families and children will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Kinlock Shelter trailhead, according to Wild Alabama. Those who need additional help finding the designated meet-up area may request directions upon registration.
“This two-part outing will begin on Kinlock Road on the far western edge of the Sipsey Wilderness. This area, called the Kinlock Historic District, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000 because of its incredibly significant Native American and Civil War history,” Wild Alabama said. “From the shelter, we will drive down to Hubbard Creek to explore this beautiful, deep-shaded stream and Kinlock Falls.”
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for summertime hiking and wading or swimming. Hikers should also pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water. Participants who are allergic to insect stings should remember to pack an Epi-Pen as well, according to Wild Alabama.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
All Wild Alabama scheduled hikes and volunteer opportunities, including the Wild Wednesday hikes, can be found on the organization’s calendar at wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday events fill up fast, so participants are encouraged to sign-up early. Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group. For more information, contact the Wild Alabama Office at 256-974-6166.
