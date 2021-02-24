A snow and ice storm impacting most of northwest and central Alabama last week left hundreds temporarily without power and saw several road and bridge closings last week throughout Lawrence County, according to officials.
Icy rain forecasted for north Alabama moved into Lawrence County Sunday night and was followed by accumulating snow Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, warmer temperatures reaching the mid 50s and sunny conditions were forecast for Monday, Feb. 22 and throughout the week.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the freezing weather left several hundred residents without power early last week. She said the first major outage occurred last Monday about noon, and for many, power wasn’t restored until 4:30 p.m. the following Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“I appreciate everything that everyone has done to help out this week,” Peebles posted to social media last Thursday. “If you have assisted the Towns of Courtland or North Courtland this week in any way you have my upmost appreciation. I want to thank all Courtland employees for all your hard work and dedication to getting the power back on and our citizens as comfortable as possible in this weather.”
According to reports, Florence Electricity Department had crews working with the community alongside Courtland utility workers to restore power last week.
Joe Wheeler EMC, which provides utility services to Lawrence and Morgan County residents, reported 1,927 of its members were without power Monday night, Feb. 15.
“Most of those are in Lawrence County,” JWEMC posted to social media last Monday. The following day, the utility reported 102 outages remained after workers restored power to a majority of residents.
“It looks like the snow is moving out, but the extra weight on the trees is causing some issues around the service area,” JWEMC posted to social media last Thursday morning. “Our guys are out again tonight, working to get everyone back on as quickly as they can. We currently have 315 members without power. Most of those (308) are in Lawrence County.”
By that Thursday afternoon, JWEMC had reported the number of outages had grown to 490 members, but by 6:23 p.m. only 40 members were left without power.
Fallen trees and ice also posed road safety issues across the county, but especially in Bankhead National Forest, according to Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton.
“Hundreds of trees were downed across the county. We’ve worked a lot of overtime,” Sitton said Tuesday. “Our workers have rose to the occasion working several long days, nights and over the weekend. They’ve worked days we don’t normally work to ensure road safety.”
He said Lawrence Road Department workers put in more than 60 hours last week following “the worst winter weather we’ve had in my 3½ years in Lawrence County.”
On Friday afternoon, Sitton said his crews were still battling falling trees, a challenge he said would likely continue throughout this week as ice continues to melt and remaining precipitation dries up.
“The west side of the county and Bankhead National Forest were hit the hardest,” he said. “We’re clearing roads in the forest and will be into next week. Trees are continuing to fall all around.”
He said his crew of 13 and eight vehicles were used in clearing more than 300 trees downed in the roadways. He said Ridge Road and Leola Road in Bankhead National Forest were the two hardest-hit county roads.
“Every road in Bankhead had trees down,” he said. “We cleared trees one day and people were re-trapped the next day.
Sitton said it might be a couple of weeks before his crew can address potholes. “Next week, we’ll still be clearing trees out of ditches and along the roads. We’ll be cleaning up for weeks.”
Sitton said the Alabama Department of Transportation kept roads open so his crews could get to the county areas.
“We’ve also had some individual citizens help,” he said. “People in Lawrence County are pretty independent. Some have chainsaws and tractors and were able to move trees on their own. … We have a good supply of cold mix asphalt to help us patch. We have to ensure all of the roads are safe (and then) we can address the pothole issue.”
Back in Courtland, Peebles said two bridges along Jefferson Street remained closed until Monday morning. She said barricades were placed at the bridge over Big Nance Creek last Monday following the icy storm, and freezing temperatures throughout last week made the bridge impassable.
“The bridge is in a really shaded area, and the sunlight just couldn’t reach it,” she said. Although much of the snow and ice had cleared over the weekend, she said the bridges could not be reopened until early this week.
The same bridges will see closures again during the first week of March as the town prepares for bridge reconstruction, she added. The two 100-year-old bridges were approved for replacement projects set to being this spring.
