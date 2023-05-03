VICE make trafficking arrest

VICE/Narcotics agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morris Chadwick Halbrooks during a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 26. Halbrooks, 47, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.
On the 26th, Halbrooks was driving near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 157 in the Hatton community. VICE agents, assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, pulled the vehicle over.
After he stopped, law enforcement spoke with the driver. They identified him as Halbrooks.
The agents were aware that the sheriff’s office had a warrant out for Halbrooks’ arrest for distribution of a controlled substance. The agents confirmed the warrant and placed Halbrooks under arrest without incident.
Agents conducted a search of Halbrooks’ property. They found over three ounces of methamphetamine and a sum of money.
Halbrooks was transported and booked into the Lawrence County Jail. He will be held without bond, pending revocation.
