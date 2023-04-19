Youth from Lawrence County attended the 4-H SAFE (Shooting Awareness Fun Education) Alabama State Championships in Archery. The event was held at the 4-H Center in Columbiana on April 15th.
Competing in two age divisions - Age Divisions; Juniors 9 to 13 (as of January 1, 2023) or Seniors 14 to 18 (as of January 1, 2023).
The following are the awards earned by 4-H Youth at the event:
2nd place team for Compound with sights
2nd place team for Compound with sights
Three Lawrence County 4-H youth scored in the Top 15 and received a Buckmaster invitation. In the Junior level top 15: Whitley Radford and Colton Naylor, and in the Senior level top 15: Maddie Long. These three youth will have the opportunity to participate in Buckmaster's in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.