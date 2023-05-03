Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Wild Alabama heads into May with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
On Saturday, May 6, Wild Alabama volunteer Julia Bright will lead a guided hike to Payne Creek. The hike is approximately two miles roundtrip. The trail will be moderately challenging. The group will meet at 1:00 p.m. and be sent directions to the trailhead. Group size is limited; advanced sign up is required. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
Every Tuesday afternoon, Wild Alabama will work to clean up trash in the ditches along AL-33 and Cranal Road. The work will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Black Warrior Work Center on AL-33 under the Smokey the Bear sign.
On Wednesday, May 10, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. The location will be confirmed later, though it is expected to be on one of trails 202, 206, or 209. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, May 13, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead another traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. The location will be confirmed later, though it is expected to be on one of trails 202, 206, or 209. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, May 14, a Forest Ambassador Training will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at a to-be-announced location. Forest Ambassadors talk to visitors in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sierra Club-sponsored position includes a $50.00 payment for each three hour shift worked by the ambassador. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Friday, May 19, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. It will either be a crosscut workday or a campsite cleanup/ light trail maintenance day. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. The location will be confirmed later, though it is expected to be on trail 209. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, May 20, Wild Alabama will hold a trash pick-up day. They will either clean Highway 33, Kinlock Road, or Cranal Road. Participants will meet at the Wild Alabama office on the Moulton square. The workday will start at 9:00 a.m. and end around 2:00 p.m.
On Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, Wild Alabama will lead a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger Practice Hike. Anyone who is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger or who is interested in learning about the role is welcome to join. The group will mimic a patrol hike by wearing ranger uniforms and creating a report. The hike will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On May 26, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a forest bathing hike. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip. Participants are encouraged to bring food and water, plus a journal and cloth to sit or lay on during times of reflection. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, May 27, Wild Alabama's Janice Barrett will lead a guided hike in Bankhead National Forest. The hike distance, difficulty, and time is to be determined. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
