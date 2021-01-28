Moulton Head Start holds mock inauguration

While many Americans watched President Joe Biden take his oath of office last Wednesday, Moulton Head Start students tuned in for an inauguration day of their own. Following the early learning center’s mock election on Nov. 3, President Cupcake addressed the students at Moulton Head Start’s program celebrating democracy on Jan. 20.
“It is never too early to begin teaching children about the voting process,” Center Director Edie Dugger said. The project saw Moulton Head Start students participate in every step of an election process from providing valid I.D. at the facility’s “polling site,” to the inauguration day two months later.
On Nov. 3, students at the early learning center were issued “driver’s licenses” for identification and a ballot to cast votes for candidates Ice Cream and Cup Cakes, Moulton Head Start Assistant Director Carolyn Brackin Orr said.
As students and staff joined forces to solve which sweet treat is the best, parent and guardian volunteers worked as poll workers during the center’s mock election to help each classroom maintain social distancing while ballots were being cast.
After each student turned in their ballot, they were given an “I Voted” sticker.
Last Wednesday, students who were able to attend the ceremony got to meet Moulton Head Start’s Foodie Network celebrities, Alisha Jelly, Cheeseburger Dollie, Donut Terry, Lollipop Guzman and Banana Carolyn, who made special appearances for the inauguration.
For students unable to attend, Moulton Head Start made a recording of the proceedings available to each of its classrooms for on-demand viewing.
“Live reporting of the occasion was facilitated by the dignified Ms. Lauren Lolly. Ms. Ice Cream was on hand and delivered an outstanding concession speech, commending her opponent on a well-run campaign and well wishes for the future,” said Orr. “As they watched the recorded event, students were reminded of their voting contribution, the importance of using their voice, and the opportunities that voting provides.”
Orr said Judge Brianna Bean Stone administered the oath of affirmation before attendees re-ceived “a powerful acceptance speech” from President Cupcake.
“The president vowed to ‘be the best leader of delicious, delightful desserts that this land has ever seen,’” Orr said.
Students at the center enjoyed cupcakes and treats following the ceremony last week.
“Although our children are five and under, they were able to grasp the importance of voting and appreciated the celebration,” said Orr.
The Moulton Head Start early learning center serves 61 families and will begin accepting applications by phone for the 2021-2022 program year in February. Families may schedule an appointment by calling 256-303-7343.
