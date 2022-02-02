Moulton Fire Chief works to replace outdated equipment

Replacing outdated equipment and ensuring each of Moulton Fire Department’s trucks are equipped with everything a first responder might need is just one of the boxes Fire Chief Brian Phillips is checking off his list in his first six months as acting chief.
Last week, Phillips loaded a new Rapid Intervention, or RIT, pack onto one of his department’s fire trucks.
The portable air-supply pack provides backup air supply for a firefighter who is trapped inside a burning structure and needs additional air. The packs are also handy in case the firefighter’s helmet or regulator malfunctions during a structure fire, Phillips explained.
Each pack contains a backup helmet and a refillable air tank, capable of housing up to 30-minutes of additional air. A firefighter’s self-breathing apparatus, or SBA, contains 45-minutes worth of air.
“This is a major piece of equipment,” Phillips said. “In the wrong situation, these packs could be the difference of life or death for a firefighter.”
He said the department formerly had two RIT packs on two of the department’s engines.
“These are more modern packs to replace the outdated RIT packs. The City was very generous for getting us three, so now we have one on each of our engines,” said Phillips. “I’d like to thank the council and the mayor for their support and for ensuring the department has the most up-to-date life-saving equipment it needs.”
The three RIT packs cost around $9,500 and were included in Moulton Fire Department’s fiscal 2022 budget, according to Phillips, who was appointed by Moulton City Council in August after former Chief Ryan Jolly resigned. Phillips was the department’s former captain before he was promoted to his current position.
In a council meeting last Monday, Phillips also requested the purchase of new rescue airbags for the fire department. The airbags are used to lift turned over vehicles in an emergency or in traffic accidents, Phillips explained.
“The ones we have are expired,” he told the council. “I’d like to upgrade them and get a few more than we currently have, in case we run into a school bus wreck or something like that. Right now, the ones we have will not lift a school bus or any big vehicle like that.”
Phillips said the new airbag system will cost the department $7,325, but those funds are also available in the department’s budget.
“In my 19 years with this department, we’ve used the airbags maybe ten times, but this is one of those things—when you need them, you need them,” he said.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the new chief has been proactive in finding outdated equipment on trucks and at the station.
District 4 Councilmember Cassandra Lee said she is grateful to Phillips for ensuring his team is prepared with the right, working equipment each time the first responders are called to emergencies and structure fires.
“Thank you for looking out and making sure that when you all go out that you have what you need,” she said in last Monday’s council meeting after the equipment was approved.
Phillips also requested to add a new job description at the fire department. Last week, Phillips began seeking to fill the new position of fire inspector from within the department. Phillips said applicants must be tested as well as interviewed for the newly added position.
