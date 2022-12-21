Students hit refresh with Lions Quest graduation

All graduates attended greater than 75 percent of the Wednesday afternoon lessons. Jerome Thompson (left) next to Judge Angela Terry.

“Our choices have consequences.” The familiar refrain was stated during the Lions Quest graduation Friday, Dec, 16. Eight minors in the juvenile court system were honored for their choice to complete a program that took up a considerable amount of their past few months. As a result, they learned about being emotionally and socially aware, and they hit the refresh button on their past decisions. 

“The 16-week program is designed, number one, to discover who you are: your values, your likes, your dislikes – your good qualities,” said local attorney Jerome Thompson, a former international director with Lions Club International. “And then it’s also to begin to discover how our emotions and our feelings play into our behavior, and how we control those so that we don’t have to go see Judge [Angela] Terry.”

