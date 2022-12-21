Students hit refresh with Lions Quest graduation

“Our choices have consequences.” The familiar refrain was stated during the Lions Quest graduation Friday, Dec, 16. Eight minors in the juvenile court system were honored for their choice to complete a program that took up a considerable amount of their past few months. As a result, they learned about being emotionally and socially aware, and they hit the refresh button on their past decisions.
“The 16-week program is designed, number one, to discover who you are: your values, your likes, your dislikes – your good qualities,” said local attorney Jerome Thompson, a former international director with Lions Club International. “And then it’s also to begin to discover how our emotions and our feelings play into our behavior, and how we control those so that we don’t have to go see Judge [Angela] Terry.”
The program utilized local leaders to teach a program lesson each Wednesday afternoon. Each leader, or facilitator, underwent two training sessions with Lions Club International prior to facilitating any lessons.
“They wanted to make sure the instructors were prepared to teach the lesson,” said facilitator Sarita Thompson. “I think anytime that you actually have to teach a lesson… as a teacher, it calls you to do some extra, additional research in order to be prepared to talk about the topic.”
Thompson taught the students about healthy and unhealthy relationships. After researching the topic and studying the provided material, she found herself examining her own life and relationships.
“As I’m preparing for the lesson, I’m mentally going through my life and my relationships,” said Thompson. “I learned so much about my personal relationships.”
At the beginning of her lesson, Thompson assured the students that her classroom was a safe space to discuss their experiences. During the discussion, the students’ participation was so great that Thompson ran out of time.
“We had a range of people, from very vocal to people that are not so vocal,” said Thompson. “Which made it awesome because it balanced out. As a facilitator, you want everybody to be engaged, but then you have to realize that people engage at different levels, just as they do in life and relationships.
“We probably could’ve gone another two hours.”
During the lesson, Thompson realized she was learning from the students as much as the students were learning from her.
“I don’t know what I was expecting,” said Thompson. “What I got out of it is that we can all learn from each other, no matter what type of experiences we’ve had in life. We can all learn from each other.
“It was truly, truly a blessing for me to teach the class, and I hope they got something out of it as well. But I can tell you, I got a lot out of it just teaching it.”
Thompson plans to continue as a facilitator for Lions Quest in 2023. She believes her increased familiarity with the topic will only lead to a better experience for future Lions Quest students.
Ultimately, Lawrence County’s first dance with Lions Quest impacted everyone involved. Facilitators, all of whom were community leaders, learned principles they can implement to be better teachers, workers, and leaders. The graduates learned how to recognize negative behavior and respond positively.
“This is a milestone in their life,” said Thompson. “It’s not graduating from high school, but it’s completing part of the process of their probation and helping them to get closer to not being tied to the court system and not ever going back to see Judge Terry again.”
“This was a big deal,” said Terry. “I don’t have time to spend time on, ‘Not a big deal.’ This was a big deal.”
