Bank Independent distributed over $21,338 in cash donations along with 4,408 items of non-perishable food in support of the eighth annual Food Share drive “Feed a Family for $5 with Food Share” campaign. These donations created a financial impact of $34,562 for local food banks across North Alabama and area families in need.
“This year Bank Independent celebrates 75 years of making a positive difference in the community,” said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent. “The next 75 years begin now. Thank you for helping us continue to make a positive impact for our neighbors in need through Food Share and our dedicated local partners.”
The 2021 Food Share “Feed a Family for $5” campaign enabled local food bank partners to help feed over 5,000 families. Charity partners estimate over 6,912 families will benefit from the community’s generous support in 2022.
“We’re grateful to the excellent local organizations who address the needs of our community daily,” said Nikki Randolph, Community Engagement Officer at Bank Independent. “The charities we support throughout the year through our Helping Hands initiative provide vital assistance to families undergoing hardships. Food Share allows us to focus our efforts to help more families meet their most basic needs. Thank you to the community for making this year our best Food Share drive yet.”
Donations have been distributed to local organizations that maintain food banks to fill emergency food needs, to include: Committee on Church Cooperation, Franklin County DHR, Food Bank of North Alabama, Limestone County Churches Involved Inc., Neighborhood Christian Center, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation, Manna House in Huntsville, The Meal Barrel Project, Help Center.
As part of ongoing efforts to supplement the annual Food Share drive, the Bank pledged to donate 10 cents for every Bank Independent Debit Card transaction made at a grocery store, up to $10,000. The total was met and distributed across the local partner organizations in conjunction with Food Share donations.
The Food Share drive is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations and sponsorships. Other Share drives include Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays, and School Share drive for school supplies.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 29 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama, an on-campus location at Deshler High School, and one Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
