Learning to be a father through a face-to-face classroom situation was difficult even before COVID-19. Fathers often are not able to attend a face-to-face class due to work or other family commitments. However, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers two opportunities for fathers—Fathering in 15 and 24/7 Dad that can take away that barrier to learning to be a better father. Both are researched-based programs with proven positive impacts.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System has offered for the past several years an online class for fathers. It is called Fathering in 15 and can be accessed online at https://f15.fatherhood.org/aces. The series is part of the National Fatherhood Initiative. Fathering in 15 offers a self-paced but quick online experience. Fathering in 15 has 15-minute modules, which range from topics such as Father Skills to “Talking with Mom.”
The 24/7 Dad series is more intensive and is presented in six two-hour sessions. However, they can also be used in one-on-one settings. The 24/7 Dad course can be used with fathers of any age, including new fathers, teen fathers, and fathers in a re-entry environment. The series has a broad focus on behaviors and characteristics that can be applied in many situations. Topics are similar to Fathering in 15 topics such as Family History, Showing and Handling Feelings, Communication, Discipline, Children’s Growth, Working with Mom and Co-parenting.
If you or someone you know has an interest in learning about Fathering in 15 modules, have them visit https://f15.fatherhood.org/aces – the modules are free and there is only a charge of $10 if you are interested in printing off a certificate.
If you or someone you know would like the more intensive program, 24/7 Dad, let the Lawrence County Office know and we can connect you to Extension personnel trained in the curriculum. Lisa Murphy, CEC in Marion County is just one of the certified trainers of this program. To contact the Lawrence County Office call 256-974-2464 or email County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin at drs0009@auburn.edu.
