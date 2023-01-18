Raising chicks to raise up youth; sign up through February 24

4-Her Charlie Long shows off his ribbons from 2022 Show & Auction.

The Lawrence County Extension Office’s 4-H Team is signing up youth between 9 and 18 with an interest in raising 3-day old chicks to egg layers in 20 plus weeks. The first 15 youth who sign up and pay the $50 registration fee will have an opportunity to develop poultry management skills such as record keeping to food allocation management, along with the pride of accomplishment. 

The deadline to sign up is February 24th or until all 15 slots are filled. Application forms can be picked up at the Extension Office or downloaded online at https://aub.ie/chickchain2023. If the youth is not signed up in 4-H they will need to sign up through the Office or by signing up at 4H Online https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/family-resources-4-h/enrolling-in-4honline/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.