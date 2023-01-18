Raising chicks to raise up youth; sign up through February 24

The Lawrence County Extension Office’s 4-H Team is signing up youth between 9 and 18 with an interest in raising 3-day old chicks to egg layers in 20 plus weeks. The first 15 youth who sign up and pay the $50 registration fee will have an opportunity to develop poultry management skills such as record keeping to food allocation management, along with the pride of accomplishment.
Youth who sign up will receive 1-2 days old chicks. There will be chicks from three different breeds. Barred Plymouth Rock, Buff Orpington, and Rhode Island Red. Prior to picking up the chicks they will have attended a mandatory meeting on how to prepare to receive the chicks – from making ready an area for them to stay warm, to building a coop when they get large enough to need it such that predators can not get in and chicks can not escape.
“Over the years I have been involved in the project, it is the first 2 weeks and the time when they put the chicks in the coop that are important,” said Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant. “I have had calls from 4Hers who lost their entire project when a wild animal finds their way into the coop and kills all the birds. It is sad.”
The first week in May the chicks will arrive at the Extension Office and the chicks will be given out to registered youth. At some time during the 20 plus weeks there will be a site visit conducted by someone at the Lawrence County Extension Office. At eight weeks of age the chicks will need to be vaccinated against Fowl Pox, the Office will coordinate a vaccination clinic and/or the youth with obtain the vaccination on their own and provide proof of purchase.
At some time during the summer there will be a Show Clinic to attend so that youth will understand what happens at a show and can prepare themselves and selected birds for the show. The Clinic will demonstrate how to wash your chicks and show it per various criteria.
After raising the chicks to approximately 20 to 25 weeks the chick will become egg layers and be ready for the Show and Auction portion of the project – only two birds of the same breed need to be brought to the show and auction. Youth who do not want to auction off the chickens they show are asked to bring 2 additional chickens (same breed) to be auctioned.
Melinda Smith, 4-H Regional Agent noted that, “Youth are encouraged to find people to bid on their birds, but we have people who want to support the 4-H youth or just want egg laying chickens attend the auction. Last year we had two birds be auction off at $50 each." The Lawrence County Office is partnering with the Morgan County Office to have the Show and Auction sometime in October when the chicks will be over 20 weeks old.
If you would like more information, contact any one of the 4-H Team Members – Melinda Smith, Marsha Terry, Shannon Murray or Donna Shanklin at the Lawrence County Extension Office 256-974-2464 or stop by the Extension Office at 13075 AL Hwy 157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
Everyone is welcome! Please let Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464 know if you have accessibility needs that need to be met to participate in 4-H Chick Chain Project and associated meetings.
