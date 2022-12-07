Teachers of the Year honored at BOE

The 2022 Teachers of the Year were recognized at this week’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith presented 13 teachers with awards honoring them for their hard work and excellence in serving their students.
Each teacher received a Christmas ornament, a certificate of recognition, and $250 for classroom supplies.
“We’re very, very thankful for what you do for our kids,” Smith said to the recipients. “You represent the best about our school system, and you truly represent the best about our county.
“In Lawrence County, to me, it’s not about achievement,” Smith continued. “It’s not about where you are. It’s about growing kids and moving them to where they need to be, and each of you have that mindset. You’re just trying to do what’s best for the children.”
Following the awards, Smith gave his monthly report to the board. It included upcoming meetings with First Solar, Inc. to help the school system better prepare students to enter the modern workforce; a positive report on declining flu/COVID numbers in the school system; the upcoming completion of the new athletic facilities at LCHS, HHS, and ELHS; and a clarification concerning the price of the impending Coliseum demolition.
After the report, the board discussed and approved the remaining 14 agenda items and their sub-items. The majority of the sub-items were contracts with the county’s schools involving upgrades to school property, such as installing security cameras at LCHS.
The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.