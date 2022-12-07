Teachers of the Year honored at BOE

Board members and Superintendent Jon Bret Smith (bottom left) honored the 13 Teachers of the Year for their excellence in the classroom.

The 2022 Teachers of the Year were recognized at this week’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith presented 13 teachers with awards honoring them for their hard work and excellence in serving their students. 

Each teacher received a Christmas ornament, a certificate of recognition, and $250 for classroom supplies.

