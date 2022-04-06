Celebrate Earth Month with Wild Alabama this April by getting involved.
All month long, Wild Alabama is offering several family friendly events and stewardship opportunities, including guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and even virtual workshops.
Wild Alabama is offering two Helping Hands volunteer projects this Saturday, April 9. Participants may choose from working trail maintenance on the Thompson Creek Trail 206, or volunteers may assist with fire ring neutralization and trash-pickup on Eagle Creek and Wolfpen Creek.
Lindsay Madison will lead volunteers in clearing the Thompson Creek hiking trail. Total hiking distance for the event is about five to six miles roundtrip, according to Wild Alabama.
“A bonus is the amazing display of spring ephemeral flowers,” organizers said. “After signing up with Lindsay at lindsay@wildal.org, meet at the Thompson Creek Trailhead in the Sipsey Wilderness at 9 a.m.”
Janice Barrett will lead the volunteers to Eagle and Wolfpen creeks, where there is no sanctioned or maintained trail in the areas. Volunteers can expect to hike four to six miles on the trip, a large portion uphill, Wild Alabama said.
“The terrain is more challenging than the Thomspon Creek Trail,” organizers said. Registered volunteers will meet at the Sipsey Recreation Area on Winston County Road 60 at 9 a.m.
For both projects, Wild Alabama urges volunteers to pack all the food and water needed for a day in the forest. Participants should also pack work gloves and an optional hard hat. Hard hats will also be provided.
“Wear sturdy protective clothing and footwear, and expect to get dirty,” Wild Alabama said. “Footwear must be sturdy with closed toes and good tread.”
Wild Alabama also recommends permethrin products like Permanone or Sawyers for tick protection. Products should be sprayed on clothing at least four hours before wearing.
No dogs or smoking are permitted on Wild Alabama led events.
Backpack & Volunteer this weekend
This weekend, Wild Alabama will also host a Backpacking & Trail Maintenance overnight stay for registered participants. Wilderness Stewardship Coordinator Kim Waites will lead the trip Friday through Sunday, April 8-10.
Participants will hike to a campsite in the Sipsey Wilderness on Friday, volunteer for a full workday on Saturday, and break camp and hike out of the forest on Sunday, organizers said.
“This is not a backpacking 101 course,” Wild Alabama said. “You MUST have experience backpacking and prepare to bring everything you need for yourself for two nights on the trail.”
Volunteers can expect to help with cleaning out fire rings, clearing trails of minor obstructions, and picking up trash from campsites along the trail. The exact location of the event will be determined by weather and water levels in days leading up to the event.
Group size for the event is limited to 5. To register or for more information, contact kim@wildal.org.
Jay Hudson Memorial Pinhoti Hike
On Saturday, April 16, join Wild Alabama volunteers Roe and Kenneth for a 5.2-mile guided hike on the Pinhoti Trial, organizers said.
Participants will meet at the Pinhoti Trailheadhead on Lawrence County Road 24 at 9 a.m.
Contact brittany@wildal.org for more information or to register.
Wild Wednesday in April
Wild Alabama will continue its Wild Wednesday Nature Hike for Kids and Families this month. Wild Wednesday hikes are led by Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett on the second or third Wednesday each month.
“Sign-ups for these fun and educational nature hikes must include at least one child 18 years or younger, accompanied by an adult,” Wild Alabama said.
On Wednesday, April 20, Barrett will lead the hike to Holmes Chapel Falls and Rush Creek.
The 2- to 3-mile trek follows an unmaintained trail along a small creek from Rush Creek Bridge to the waterfall, Wild Alabama said.
“Be prepared for narrow stream crossings and rocky terrain,” organizers added. “Footwear should be sturdy, warm, dry with good tread for mud, water and slick rocks.”
Participants will meet at the entrance to Brushy Lake Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. Those who wish may meet at the Warrior Mountains Trading Company on Alabama 33 in Moulton at 9:10 a.m. Participants should note their meet-up site preference when registering for the event, Wild Alabama said.
Register by emailing janice@wildal.org.
All Abilities Nature Outing
On Saturday, April 23, Wild Alabama staff will lead a slow-paced, easy nature exploration in the Bankhead National Forest, the organization said.
“The mostly flat terrain and paved trail at Brushy Lake make this a wonderful location for exploring. Wheelchair users are welcome,” organizers said. “Our walk will be about a mile roundtrip. We will talk about the Native American and early settler history of the area as well as the plants, animals, geology and water.”
Participants will meet at the Brushy Lake Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. A $3 fee per vehicle is required at the entrance.
Hikers are urged to pack a picnic lunch with snacks and drinking water. Walking sticks or trekking poles are recommended for participants with balance or joint issues. Hikers may also choose to bring binoculars, a natural journal, pen and sketchpad.
Register by emailing janice@wildal.org.
Other April events are listed on the Wild AL webpage
Wild Alabama lists each of these events on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
