For National Trails Day, which is held on the first Saturday of June, Wild Alabama is hosting an introductory hike to Alabama’s largest wilderness area, the Sipsey Wilderness in Bankhead National Forest.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a moderate three-mile trek led by Wild Alabama’s Stewardship Coordinator Kim Waites will take hikers along Borden Creek and the Sipsey Fork.
“Enjoy late blooming wildflowers, songbirds, moss-covered boulders and gently flowing creeks,” Wild Alabama said. “The hike begins and ends at the Sipsey Wilderness trailhead.”
Group size is limited to 10 participants, so advance registration is required. Interested participants may sign-up by emailing kim@wildal.org. More information will be provided upon registration, according to Wild Alabama.
National Trails Day recognizes the benefits federal, state and local trails provide for recreation, tourism and exposure to nature. Events held throughout the U.S. help promote awareness of the variety of services the trails systems have to offer, and the day encourages residents to discover local trails and become active in local conservation efforts, according to the event flyer shared by Wild Alabama.
For more information about programs and hiking excursions offered by Wild Alabama, call 256-974-6166 or visit the website at www.wildal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.