A Moulton woman is the third person charged in connection to the Christmas Eve slaying of Gavin Hargrove, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Maranda Harville, the 42-year-old mother of suspect Timothy Dakota McCary, turned herself in on Friday on a warrant issued by the sheriff’s office, according to Chief Deputy Brian Covington.
McCary is being charged with capital murder for killing and robbing Hargrove.
Harville is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse. Covington said no further information concerning Harville’s involvement will be released at this time as investigations continue.
On Dec. 24, Hargrove’s body was discovered on the floor of a Lawrence County Road 217 home, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove, the son District 5 County Commission Sonia Hargrove, was found with a single gunshot wound to his left cheekbone. Investigators believe the shooting actually happened between 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 1 a.m. Dec. 24.
An affidavit filed by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady said McCary intentionally caused the death of Gavin Ryan Hargrove by shooting him with a handgun during a theft or attempted theft “where Hargrove’s gym shorts pockets (were) turned out, his cellphone taken, and no other items left on his person.”
Harville is the second person charged with hindering prosecution in the same case.
On Jan. 13, Elden Cordera Shelton was arrested on the hindering charge after allegedly providing a ride to Hargrove’s shooter the night of the incident, according to Sheriff Max Sanders.
Sanders said Shelton was not a witness in the home at the time of the shooting. Shelton was later released from the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report released on Tuesday, Harville posted a $30,000 bond and was released from the jail. McCary is being held at the county jail awaiting trial.
