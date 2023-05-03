The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Thursday, April 27, while executing a search warrant in East Lawrence. Anthony Dijon Brackin, Spencer Luke Cartee, and Amanda Nicole Griffin were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Agents with LCSO’s Vice/Narcotics unit conducted investigations into illegal dealings in the area in recent months after receiving multiple complaints about possible drug activity.

