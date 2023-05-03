The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Thursday, April 27, while executing a search warrant in East Lawrence. Anthony Dijon Brackin, Spencer Luke Cartee, and Amanda Nicole Griffin were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents with LCSO’s Vice/Narcotics unit conducted investigations into illegal dealings in the area in recent months after receiving multiple complaints about possible drug activity.
On the 27th, narcotics agents and the LCSO Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 434. As agents searched the premises, they located Brackin, Cartee, and Griffin inside the residence. They were detained.
Further inspection of the property resulted in agents recovering over five ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging aids and materials.
Under Alabama law, one ounce of meth is considered trafficking weight.
The individuals were transported then booked in the Lawrence County Jail. Their bond was set at $10,300 each.
According to a press release, Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the citizens who called in tips to help with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.