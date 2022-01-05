With the primary election five months away, qualifying is now open for those seeking local and county offices in the Democratic and Republican primaries.
This year, Lawrence County voters will cast ballots for circuit judge, district judge, district attorney, sheriff, coroner, all five County Commission district seats and school board districts 1 and 4.
State offices up for grabs in 2022 include the State Representative House seat in District 7 and the Senate seat in District 4.
To qualify for state office, Republican candidates must contact Alabama GOP in Birmingham, at 1-205-212-5900. Democratic candidates should contact the Alabama Democratic State Party at 1-334-262-2221 during the qualifying period and no later than Jan. 28.
Locally, the Lawrence County Democratic Party will end its qualifying period on Jan. 25, according to Party Chairman Marcus Echols.
He said the qualifying period will end at the close of the party’s January meeting, held on the same day, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Soup Kitchen, located at 13533 Alabama Highway 157 in Moulton.
“Qualifying fee is 2% of monthly pay,” Echols said. “Anyone who is interested in qualifying as a Democratic candidate can reach me at 256-410-0390, or email marcuschls@yahoo.com.”
Echols said his party hopes to see every seat contested in the 2022 election regardless of party.
Qualifying for the Lawrence County Republican Party opened on Tuesday and will close on Jan. 28 at 5 p.m., according to local Party Chairman Daniel Stover.
He said his party expects to field nearly a full slate of candidates for the primaries, though he expects there will be no Republican contenders for the District 1 positions on the County Commission or Lawrence School Board.
The Lawrence County Republican Party holds local meetings on the second Thursday of each month 5:30 p.m. at Mel’s Steakhouse, also located on Alabama 157 in Moulton.
Primary elections in Alabama will be held on May 24.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State website, voter registration ends May 9, the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is May 17, and the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person is May 19.
The deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballot is May 23, and the deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed is May 24—mail-in ballots must be received by noon.
Should any primaries result in a run-off election, run-offs will be held on June 21. The general election in Alabama will be held on Nov. 8.
