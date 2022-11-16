Town Creek and Courtland will host Christmas events for their respective communities on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Courtland’s “Hometown Christmas with Santa” event will take place in Courtland’s downtown square at 6:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Miss Pearl’s. Train rides will be available for kids. Everyone is welcome to come bundled and festive to celebrate the Christmas season with the Courtland tree lighting.
For more information, contact Peggy Hazle (256-637-8109) or Linda Gibson (256-483-8436).
Town Creek will kick off its Trail of Trees with a grand lighting at 5:00 p.m. prior to their Christmas parade. The trail will be at the Town Creek Public Library’s Story Walk.
Attendees are welcome to dress warm and bring their families to enjoy the unique trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. Selfie stations will be available for pictures. The Trail of Trees will be open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.
Tree sponsorships are available for $50.00 through Nov. 18 and $75.00 through Nov. 23. They are first come, first serve for interested parties. An 8.5-inch by 11-inch sign will be provided to sponsors. Parties are responsible for furnishing all decorations and lights for their tree.
Selfie stations may be sponsored for $25.00 through Nov. 18 and $50.00 through Nov. 23. The selfie sponsorship is only an 8-foot by 8-foot space. The sponsoring party is responsible for building and setting up their self station according to the application’s guidelines.
For application and payment information, contact Sharon Green at 256-685-2973, 256-476-4454 (text only), or towncreeklibrary916@gmail.com (subject: Trail of Trees).
