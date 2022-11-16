Town Creek and Courtland will host Christmas events for their respective communities on Thursday, Dec. 1. 

Courtland’s “Hometown Christmas with Santa” event will take place in Courtland’s downtown square at 6:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Miss Pearl’s. Train rides will be available for kids. Everyone is welcome to come bundled and festive to celebrate the Christmas season with the Courtland tree lighting. 

