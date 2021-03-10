North Courtland Mayor Riely C. Evans, Sr. said the two citizens, John Edward Jones and Celor Warren, were recognized as part of an annual Black History Month celebration the town observes.
“Mr. Jones worked at Reynolds Aluminum for 43 years,” Evans said. “Mrs. Warren worked 27 years at Wayne Farms.”
Jones was married to the late Georgia Lee for 70 years, according to Evans. The couple had eight children.
Warren, who was born on March 18, 1930, will celebrate her 91st birthday next Thursday. She is the second child born among seven siblings, Evans said.
“I am honored to be able to recognize our seniors for their longevity,” he said. “I’m thankful to God for them being here in our community.”
